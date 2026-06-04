Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Q4 & Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Results & Conference Call

GRIMSBY, Ontario, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three and 12 months ended March 31, 2026, after close of market on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (ET), followed by a question-and-answer period.

Q4 FISCAL 2026 CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET) Dial-in numbers: Local Toronto / International: (437) 900-0527

North American Toll Free: (888) 510-2154

RapidConnect: https://emportal.ink/4u8fSCk

Webcast: A live webcast will be available at ir.a n drewpeller.com Replay: Following the live call, a recording will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.andrewpell e r .com

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada. With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Craig Armitage

ir@andrewpeller.com

Source: Andrew Peller Limited