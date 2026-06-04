Seven-Seat Hybrid SUV S08 DM Launches in Mexico as SOUEAST Deepens Local Market Strategy in Latin America

WUHU, China, June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 27, 2026, SOUEAST officially launched the S08 DM, a 7-Seat Urban Comfort SUV, in Mexico. Prior to its arrival in Mexico, the model had already been introduced in five Latin American countries, including Panama, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic. With its refined ride comfort and efficient hybrid system, the S08 DM has quickly become one of the most closely watched hybrid SUVs in the Latin American market.

Localized R&D Enhances Overall Driving Experience

Across Latin America, road conditions are complex, with frequent urban congestion, dense speed bumps, and a relatively high proportion of hilly and unpaved roads. Combined with persistently high temperatures and elevated fuel prices, consumers in the region typically prioritize ride comfort, driving smoothness, fuel efficiency, and safety and reliability when selecting a family SUV.

To adapt to the complex road conditions in Mexico and the wider Latin American region, the S08 DM received dedicated localized chassis tuning. During the development phase, the vehicle endured a total of 37,000 kilometers of real-world road testing. It is equipped with a professional-grade chassis damping system that features 26 suspension bushings. Critically, the bushings at key load-bearing points have been reinforced and enlarged for enhanced durability. Compared with segment models, the S08 DM features upgraded damping components and a longer suspension travel. The result is the effective absorption of vibrations from dense urban speed bumps, potholes, unpaved roads, and rough mountain terrain, significantly improving ride smoothness and overall comfort.

In terms of performance, the S08 DM is equipped with a hybrid system leveraging JETOUR’s technology, which delivers strong power output and responsive acceleration. With a full tank and a fully charged battery, the vehicle offers a combined driving range of over 1,000 kilometers NEDC. It also delivers significantly lower fuel consumption than comparable internal combustion models, helping to substantially reduce daily running costs. To address dense urban traffic conditions in the local market, the S08 DM comes with a full suite of active safety features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane-keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Detection, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. These systems proactively prevent collisions across various driving scenarios such as following, lane changes, and reversing.

In terms of the cabin, the S08 DM adopts a practical 2+3+2 seven-seat layout, designed to accommodate multi-passenger family travel. It is equipped with a dual-zone climate control system in the front, along with independent air outlets for the second rows, enabling rapid cooling and better adaptation to the region’s high-temperature climate.

The vehicle also features an in-cabin air purification system that filters dust and impurities through multiple layers, continuously improving air quality. In addition, privacy glass, a cargo compartment cover, and an EMMO system are included to ensure comprehensive protection of user privacy and vehicle security.

All variants come standard with a 6.6 kW high-power external discharge function, meeting the power needs of outdoor camping, dining, and other scenarios, while expanding diverse lifestyle use cases. Multiple owners have noted that outdoor trips no longer require carrying bulky generators. With the vehicle’s external power supply capability, users can easily support cooking, lighting, and in-vehicle entertainment, significantly improving convenience and overall travel experience.

Product–Channel Synergy, Deepening Latin American Roots

Since its brand renewal in 2024, SOUEAST has defined itself as an Urban Travel Companion, focusing on the dual needs of urban users for daily commuting and leisure travel. Under its “Travel+” strategy, SOUEAST leverages shared global R&D resources, core technology platforms, and supply chain systems with JETOUR, enabling joint development in key areas such as powertrains and intelligent vehicle systems.

Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, stated: “Latin America is a key strategic region in SOUEAST’s global development. The brand will adhere to its localization philosophy of ‘In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere,’ delivering high-quality products and professional services to provide users with highly reliable and locally adapted mobility solutions.”

According to available information, SOUEAST currently operates in 48 countries and regions worldwide, with more than 300 offline sales and service outlets. In the Latin American region, over 70 dealerships have already been established. According to the plan, the regional network is expected to exceed 100 outlets by the end of 2026, achieving full coverage of service channels. SOUEAST has already introduced multiple models to the Latin American market, including the S06 DM and S07, covering a wide range of family structures and mobility scenarios. By the end of 2026, the brand will further enrich its product lineup with the launch of the S08 gasoline version and a new series of compact models, further strengthening its portfolio.

Company: Fujian Soueast Automobile Sales Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Weitong Liu

Email: business@soueast-motor.com

Website: ​https://www.soueast-motor.com

City: Wuhu Anhui China

Telephone Number: +86 19216437319

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f42b9bab-3107-45c7-a402-05711c18039e