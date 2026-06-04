Niche Buyers Agents Highlights Growing Investor Interest in Brisbane’s Southern Growth Corridor

Brisbane , June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niche Buyers Agents is observing growing investor interest in Brisbane's southern growth corridor as proposed 2026 Federal Budget reforms reshape residential property investment strategies across Australia. With proposed changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax prompting investors to reassess established property purchases, many are turning their attention to new builds and house-and-land opportunities in Brisbane's expanding southern suburbs.



Niche Buyers Agents

“Investors are no longer chasing yesterday’s hotspots,” said Leanne Gibbs, Principal of Niche Buyers Agents. “They are looking for where long-term demand is building next.” She said Brisbane’s outer southern growth corridor is attracting buyers seeking stronger land value, long-term growth, and earlier market positioning, particularly through negative gearing new builds Brisbane opportunities.

The proposed federal budget reforms are forcing investors to question whether expensive established properties still justify the risk. As uncertainty grows around future returns under tighter negative gearing conditions, many buyers are stepping away from older inner-city homes above $1 million and looking instead toward new house and land opportunities in Brisbane’s southern suburbs from approximately $575,000. For investors feeling priced out of Sydney and Melbourne, Brisbane’s outer south is increasingly being viewed as one of the few remaining markets where long-term growth still feels realistically attainable.

Springwood and Moorooka are becoming increasingly attractive to interstate investors who feel priced out of Australia’s larger capital cities. Buyers who once competed for older inner-city properties are now turning toward Brisbane’s southern growth corridor where house and land opportunities still offer lower entry costs, stronger rental demand, and better alignment with the proposed negative gearing changes. As a Brisbane buyers agent for interstate investors, Niche Buyers Agents is helping buyers navigate these emerging opportunities with greater strategic clarity.

With entry points from approximately $575,000, Brisbane’s southern growth suburbs are becoming one of the few realistic options left for interstate investors searching for value outside Sydney and Melbourne. Buyers who have been priced out of larger capital cities are turning toward new house and land opportunities where rental demand remains strong and long-term growth still feels achievable. As proposed federal budget reforms continue reshaping investor behaviour nationwide, demand for negative gearing new builds Brisbane opportunities is gaining momentum across Brisbane’s outer south.

As a Brisbane buyers agent for interstate investors, Niche Buyers Agents is helping buyers navigate a market many cannot realistically manage from interstate. The company guides clients through sourcing, negotiations, due diligence, and project oversight across Brisbane’s southern growth corridor.

Niche Buyers Agents is watching Brisbane’s southern growth corridor shift from overlooked market to strategic battleground as investors reposition ahead of the proposed federal budget changes. What once looked like outer-suburban expansion is now becoming one of the few remaining growth markets where land, affordability, and long-term demand still intersect.

To learn more about Niche Buyers Agents and its services for interstate property investors, please visit https://nichebuyersagents.com.au/buyers-agents-brisbane/.

About Niche Buyers Agents

Niche Buyers Agents is a Brisbane-based property advocacy firm helping interstate and overseas investors secure opportunities across the city’s expanding growth corridors. The company focuses on suburb research, acquisition strategy, and long-term market positioning to help clients navigate evolving investment conditions with greater certainty. By combining local market intelligence with end-to-end buyer advocacy, the Brisbane property advisory firm helps investors move earlier in growth markets where affordability and long-term demand continue driving opportunity.

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Media Contact

Niche Buyers Agents

Address: 107 Barden Ridge Road, Reedy Creek, QLD

Phone: 0412 504 550

Website: https://nichebuyersagents.com.au/buyers-agents-brisbane/

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