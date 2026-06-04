The Law Offices of John M. McCabe Announces $101 Million Jury Verdict in Retaining Wall Collapse Case

Cary, NC , June 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of John M. McCabe announced the outcome of a civil trial in Henderson County Superior Court in which a jury awarded $101 million in compensatory damages in the case of Valdez v. Hajoca. The announcement is being made by The Law Offices of John M. McCabe, the law firm that represented the plaintiffs throughout the litigation and trial proceedings.

The case arose from the collapse of a concrete block retaining wall at a plumbing supply store in North Carolina. According to court proceedings, the incident resulted in severe and permanent injuries to plaintiffs Adan Rendon Hernandez and Magno Alberto Valdez Sanchez. Plaintiff Maria Guadalupe Aguillon Guerrero also pursued a loss of consortium claim related to the impact the injuries had on her family and marriage.



The Law Offices of John M. McCabe

Following a six-week trial, the jury returned a verdict awarding $101 million in compensatory damages. According to information released by counsel, the matter was later resolved for a confidential amount while the jury was deliberating issues related to punitive damages. The litigation spanned more than five years and involved contested questions concerning liability and damages.

“This verdict reflects the extraordinary courage of our clients and the commitment of the jury to delivering justice,” said attorney John McCabe of McCabe Law Offices.





The Law Offices of John M. McCabe

“Our clients endured devastating physical injuries, emotional trauma, and years of uncertainty, yet they continued to place their trust in the justice system and in our trial team,” the lawyer added.

The trial team included attorneys John McCabe, Brian Davis, Beth Davis, Meredith Hinton, and Alicia Campbell. According to trial counsel, the case involved extensive factual disputes and legal arguments that were presented to the jury over several weeks of testimony and evidence.

Counsel stated that the jury found in favor of the plaintiffs after reviewing evidence regarding the long-term consequences of the incident. Members of the legal team also acknowledged the service of the Henderson County jury and its role in evaluating the evidence presented throughout the trial.

The Law Offices of John M. McCabe has represented individuals and families in complex personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and catastrophic injury cases throughout North Carolina. The firm is known for handling high-stakes civil litigation and pursuing results through detailed case preparation, trial advocacy, and strategic legal representation.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the firm serves clients across the state and has extensive experience litigating cases involving serious injuries, workplace incidents, trucking collisions, product liability claims, and other matters involving substantial damages. Its attorneys work closely with experts, investigators, and industry professionals to evaluate claims and present evidence in court when litigation becomes necessary.

Individuals seeking information regarding personal injury litigation, catastrophic injury claims, or civil trial representation can learn more about the firm and its legal services by visiting https://mccabelawoffices.com/.

About The Law Offices of John M. McCabe

The Law Offices of John M. McCabe is a North Carolina law firm representing clients in personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and complex civil litigation matters. The firm serves individuals and families throughout North Carolina from its Raleigh office.

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Media Contact

The Law Offices of John M. McCabe

5540 Centerview Drive, Suite 200

Raleigh, NC 27606

Phone: (919) 833-3370

https://mccabelawoffices.com/

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