WatchGuard Named a Champion in the Omdia Global Cybersecurity MSP Ecosystems Leadership Matrix for Fourth Consecutive Year

SEATTLE, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard Technologies, the global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it has been named a Champion in the Omdia Global Cybersecurity MSP Ecosystems Leadership Matrix 2026 for the fourth consecutive year.

The Omdia Leadership Matrix, formerly known as the Canalys Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix, evaluates cybersecurity vendors that play a critical role in driving the success of the MSP ecosystem. The 2026 report assessed 24 cybersecurity vendors based on analyst assessment, MSP feedback, and performance metrics, including partner sentiment, channel enablement, and market momentum. WatchGuard’s Leadership and Momentum Scores position the company in the Champion quadrant for vendors demonstrating strong leadership and continued advancement in partner strategy and execution.

“This recognition from Omdia reinforces what our partners already know: WatchGuard's cybersecurity platform is the clear choice for MSPs worldwide,” said Joe Smolarski, CEO at WatchGuard Technologies. “Our continued momentum reflects the strength of our innovation, the depth of our platform, and our ability to deliver enterprise-grade security in a way that is purpose-built for MSPs. Most importantly, it validates that MSPs trust WatchGuard to help them grow, scale, and deliver stronger security outcomes in an increasingly competitive market.”

In its 2026 report, Omdia highlighted WatchGuard’s expansion of its Unified Security Platform® and continued investments that simplify operations for MSPs. The firm noted WatchGuard’s cross-sell initiatives, simplified enablement within the WatchGuardONE Partner Program, enhanced PSA integrations, and the unified WatchGuard Agent, all of which help reduce deployment friction and ease the delivery of profitable security services. Omdia also recognized WatchGuard’s expanded Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities, which provide unified protection across endpoint, network, identity, and cloud, while supporting third-party tools through Open MDR.

“MSPs are consolidating vendors to reduce operational complexity and expand their security services,” said Matthew Ball, Chief Analyst at Omdia. “WatchGuard’s recognition as a Champion reflects its strong execution in helping MSPs grow profitably and scale more efficiently.”

The report further recognized that WatchGuard strengthened its cloud go-to-market strategy through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, expanded AWS Marketplace listings, and achieved AWS Security Competency status, enabling deeper collaboration between WatchGuard, MSPs, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). In addition, the company advanced its AI strategy, which uses telemetry analysis to improve investigation speed and detection quality.

“What sets WatchGuard apart is its ability to bring together the technologies and support we need to scale efficiently,” said Mike Lofaro, Owner of Business Solutions, a WatchGuard partner. “From MDR, SASE, and PSA integrations to the new AI and cloud capabilities, WatchGuard continues to innovate in ways that directly improve our productivity and profitability.”

Read the full Omdia Global Cybersecurity MSP Ecosystems Leadership Matrix 2026 and learn why WatchGuard was named a Champion.

About WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity, purpose‑built for managed service providers (MSPs). For more than 30 years, WatchGuard has defined how MSPs deliver security at scale, continuously innovating to stay ahead of every major shift in the threat landscape.

WatchGuard’s AI‑powered Unified Security Platform® delivers Zero Trust‑aligned network, endpoint, and identity protection in a single, integrated platform, enabling MSPs to reduce operational complexity, improve security outcomes, and grow their businesses more efficiently.

Trusted by more than 25,000 MSPs protecting over 1.5 million customers worldwide, WatchGuard enables partners to deliver strong, measurable security outcomes for customers across the globe.

Learn more at WatchGuard.com, follow WatchGuard on LinkedIn, or visit the WatchGuard CyberSecurity Hub for real-time threat insights.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.