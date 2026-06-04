Pimsy Just Went Live: The Digital Being Gen Z and Gen Alpha Already Follow

HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Akvile, the digital skin health company behind a platform used by more than a million people, has launched Pimsy: an independent character who was built for the way Gen Z and Gen Alpha actually deal with skin. Pimsy is not a chatbot. Pimsy is a digital being with its own following, its own personality, and its own point of view on skin. It is the newest part of the System Akvile ecosystem.

Pimsy, the digital being launched by System Akvile, live at pimsy.ai. Gen Z and Gen Alpha can talk to Pimsy directly, with no account, no download, and no app.

Pimsy arrives in the middle of a trend. The world's largest technology companies are racing to give their products characters and faces, from Apple's animated assistant figure to Microsoft's Copilot character. Marketing researchers have noticed, and some are uneasy. A friendly digital face, they warn, can be a way to make a cold product feel trustworthy, and a character that talks to people one to one can just as easily be built to persuade them.

Pimsy is built the other way around. Pimsy does not sell. Pimsy does not diagnose or prescribe. Pimsy holds boundaries without judgment and points to a professional the moment a question crosses the medical line. The guardrails are not a disclaimer at the bottom of the screen. They are the product, and they are visible in every exchange.

Pimsy was built by a data scientist who also understands the audience it serves. System Akvile founder Dr. Akvile Ignotaite pairs a PhD and a data-driven approach with a close read of how Gen Z and Gen Alpha actually behave. Plenty of companies build for young consumers without understanding them. Pimsy was shaped the other way.

Pimsy is also built for access. There is no account to create, nothing to download, no app to install. A young person can talk to Pimsy directly and that’s deliberate. System Akvile is on a mission to make skin health reachable for a fast generation that will not sit through onboarding, and Pimsy removes the barriers between that generation and a straight answer.

There is a deeper difference in how Pimsy was made. Most companies build the technology first, then look for an audience. System Akvile did the reverse. Pimsy existed as a character long before any technology ran behind it. Within 2 to 3 months, 89,000 people followed Pimsy on TikTok and shaped what Pimsy became. Only then did System Akvile build the technology to match.

But the technology is not the story. The story is that a generation that has tuned out experts will talk to a pimple.

On TikTok, Gen Z and Gen Alpha bring Pimsy what they will not bring anyone else. They ask whether their skin will calm down after puberty, about breakouts that will not clear, about hormones, oil, and the things no one explained to them. They ask a digital character the questions they will not type into a search bar or take to a doctor.

That puts Pimsy in a class of its own. The closest comparison is not another skin health app. It is Duo, the Duolingo owl, a character people follow and interact with rather than a logo with a face. Pimsy is on the same path, built for a category where the thing in short supply is not information. It is trust.

"I founded a digital being who’s a pimple. I know how that sounds," said Dr. Akvile Ignotaite, founder of System Akvile and a data scientist with a PhD. "But Pimsy reaches a generation that will not listen to a dermatologist, a brand, or a parent. We built the character first, then its audience, then the technology. That order is the whole magic of the thing, and I would do it again tomorrow."

Asked the question Pimsy hears most, Pimsy stays in character. "Pimsy, should I pop it?" "Please do not. I am temporary. You are making me permanent."

Pimsy is live now at pimsy.ai, and on TikTok at @i.am.pimsy.

About System Akvile.



System Akvile GmbH is a digital skin health company built for how Gen Z and Gen Alpha actually engage with skin: through software, characters, and conversation. Its platform and mobile app are used by more than a million people across global markets. Pimsy, launched in 2026, is an independent digital being and the newest part of the System Akvile ecosystem. System Akvile was founded by Dr. Akvile Ignotaite, a data scientist with a PhD.

Pimsy, an independent digital being and the newest part of the System Akvile ecosystem. Pimsy built a TikTok following of 89,000 before any technology ran behind it.

About System Akvile

System Akvile GmbH is a digital skin health company built for how Gen Z and Gen Alpha actually engage with skin: through software, characters, and conversation. Its platform and mobile app are used by more than a million people across global markets. Pimsy, launched in 2026, is an independent digital being and the newest part of the System Akvile ecosystem. System Akvile was founded by Dr. Akvile Ignotaite, a data scientist with a PhD.

Press Inquiries

Gina Dunn, Publicist and PR at System Akvile

gina [at] systemakvile.com

https://systemakvile.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=oVhWIpE6NMk