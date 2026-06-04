ISS extends and expands contract with defence organisation in Northern Europe

Copenhagen, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the agreement, ISS will continue to deliver a broad range of Integrated Facility Services across the customer’s sites.

The contract has a duration of ten years, with additional services under the expanded scope expected to commence in Q3 2026.

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS says:

“I am thrilled to strengthen this valued partnership further. Our key focus will be to continue delivering service excellence while advancing our collaboration through innovation, data-driven solutions and enhanced workplace experiences.”

For media enquiries:

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

About ISS

ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com