AIRM Sets a New Standard for Brand Reputation Management in AI Search





SINGAPORE, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rankpage has launched AIRM, an AI Reputation Management system developed to help businesses monitor, analyse, manage, and improve how their brands appear across AI-generated answers.

The platform addresses a growing gap in the digital market as customers increasingly use AI assistants and answer engines such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity AI, and other generative AI discovery tools to research businesses, compare providers, and make purchase decisions. While many organisations already invest in search engine optimisation, reviews, digital PR, and online reputation management, many still lack visibility into how AI systems describe, cite, recommend, or overlook their brand.

AIRM was developed to help businesses track their AI search visibility, AI Share of Voice, citation presence, sentiment signals, competitor visibility, and overall brand representation in AI-led discovery environments.

What Is AIRM?

AIRM, short for AI Reputation Management , is a proprietary system that helps organisations understand how their brands are represented in AI-generated search answers.

Unlike traditional SEO tools that focus mainly on keyword rankings, backlinks, traffic, and search positions, AIRM looks at how AI platforms interpret a business as a brand entity. This includes whether the brand appears in relevant AI responses, how it is compared with competitors, which sources support its visibility, and whether AI-generated summaries present the brand accurately.

For businesses, this introduces a new layer of reputation management. A company may rank on Google, receive media coverage, and maintain customer reviews, but still be missing or under-represented when users ask AI platforms for direct recommendations.

Closing The AI Reputation Gap

The rise of AI search is changing how people discover and evaluate brands. Instead of browsing several websites, users can now ask AI platforms for direct answers, shortlist recommendations, comparisons, and explanations.

This creates a visibility challenge that many existing marketing tools do not fully capture. SEO tools can show rankings and traffic. Review platforms can show customer sentiment. PR tools can track media coverage. However, these systems may not show whether AI platforms recognise a brand, cite it as a trusted option, or recommend it against competitors.

AIRM helps address this missing layer by monitoring how brands appear across AI-generated answers and identifying the reputation signals that may influence AI visibility.

These signals may include:

Brand mentions in AI-generated answers

AI Share of Voice compared with competitors

Citation and source visibility

Online reviews and customer sentiment

Structured data and entity clarity

Third-party references and media mentions

Content depth and accuracy

Reputation risks, outdated information, or misinformation

“Businesses are entering a new phase of digital reputation, where visibility is no longer limited to search engine rankings,” said Riff Chen, Regional Manager at Rankpage. “Customers are beginning to ask AI platforms for recommendations, comparisons, and trusted providers. AIRM was launched to help companies understand how these systems interpret their brand and where they stand in this new discovery environment.”

How AIRM Helps SEO And AI Search Visibility

AIRM is designed to complement SEO, answer engine optimisation, generative engine optimisation, digital PR, and online reputation management.

For SEO teams, the innovative system provides insight beyond keyword rankings. It helps businesses understand whether their brand is being recognised as a trusted entity in AI-generated answers and whether their website, content, structured data, citations, reviews, and external references are strong enough to support AI-led visibility.

AIRM can help businesses identify gaps in:

Entity clarity: Whether the brand is clearly understood across websites, listings, content, and third-party mentions.

Whether the brand is clearly understood across websites, listings, content, and third-party mentions. Content strategy: Whether the brand provides clear, useful answers for comparison, recommendation, and decision-making queries.

Whether the brand provides clear, useful answers for comparison, recommendation, and decision-making queries. Citation strength: Whether trusted sources, media mentions, and public references support the brand’s authority.

Whether trusted sources, media mentions, and public references support the brand’s authority. Reputation signals: Whether reviews, sentiment, and credibility markers support positive AI interpretation.

Whether reviews, sentiment, and credibility markers support positive AI interpretation. Competitor visibility: Whether competitors are being mentioned, cited, or recommended more often in AI responses.





“SEO remains essential, but the meaning of visibility is expanding,” Riff Chen added. “AIRM helps businesses move from only asking, ‘Where do we rank?’ to also asking, ‘How does AI understand our brand, and are we being recommended when customers ask?’ That is becoming an important question for Malaysian businesses preparing for the next stage of search.”

Value For Businesses

AIRM gives businesses a clearer way to assess AI-led brand discovery.

For customers, AI platforms are becoming a shortcut for research. They may ask for the best service provider, the most reliable agency, a trusted supplier, or a comparison between brands. For businesses, this means reputation is no longer shaped only by their own website, Google rankings, reviews, or social media presence.

AIRM helps organisations answer practical questions such as:

Is our brand appearing when customers ask AI platforms for recommendations?

Are AI tools describing our business accurately?

Are competitors being recommended more often than us?

Which sources appear to influence our AI visibility?

Are outdated or negative signals affecting brand perception?

What should our SEO, content, PR, and reputation teams improve next?





AIRM is especially relevant for sectors where trust and comparison influence buying decisions, including professional services, healthcare, education, finance, technology, logistics, property, eCommerce, software, and business-to-business industries.

For Malaysian businesses, the risk is not only negative visibility. It is also invisibility. A credible brand may still be absent from AI-generated answers if its online signals are weak, fragmented, outdated, or inconsistent.

AIRM does not directly control AI-generated answers. Instead, it helps businesses monitor outputs and strengthen the signals that may influence how AI platforms interpret, reference, and recommend their brand.

Availability

AIRM is now available for businesses looking to assess and improve their AI search visibility, AI Share of Voice, and reputation signals across AI-led discovery platforms.

Businesses can use the AIRM to support SEO planning, content strategy, brand reputation management, digital PR campaigns, competitor analysis, and long-term AI visibility improvement.

About Rankpage

Rankpage is a Malaysia-based SEO and AI search visibility agency specialising in search engine optimisation, answer engine optimisation, generative engine optimisation, content strategy, digital visibility, and reputation-focused search solutions.

Office:

Rankpage Sdn. Bhd.

Level 35-02, Q Sentral (East Wing)

2A, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2

KL Sentral

50470 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Media Contact

Rankpage Sdn. Bhd.

Email: sales@rankpage.com.my

Phone: +60 10-233 3976

Website: www.rankpage.com.my

AIRM Website: www.airm.com.my

Disclaimer: This sponsored content reflects the views of the content provider only and not those of this media platform or its publisher. It is for informational purposes and not financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry risks, including loss of capital. Readers should do their own research and consult a qualified advisor before making decisions. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher are not responsible for any inaccuracies or losses. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85302d86-6bf1-4121-82ca-b8ceac78fe2d