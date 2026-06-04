Sword Group: Strategic contract with eu-LISA

Sword Group | eu-LISA framework contract awarded to leading consortium

Sword ranked first in a €93 million contract for the EU Entry/Exit System

Sword Services Greece, leading a consortium alongside Netcompany and Sopra Steria, has been ranked first and awarded a contract under eu-LISA’s Dynamic Purchasing System for the development and maintenance of the Entry/Exit System (EES). The 4-year framework contract has an estimated value of €93 million.

The contract covers the Application design, development, testing and maintenance of the Entry/Exit System (EES) Core, Webservices, Shared Components, API/PNR and elements, components linked to those applications. This major EU system is designed to modernise the management of the Schengen Area’s external borders by digitally recording the entry and exit of non-EU nationals travelling for short stays, contributing to enhanced security and efficiency.

This new success strengthens Sword’s long-standing collaboration with eu-LISA and reinforces the Group’s position as a trusted partner for European institutions delivering large-scale, mission-critical digital systems. Sword is already involved in several key initiatives supporting the Agency’s broader border management and interoperability programmes.

“Being ranked first in this strategic competition is a strong recognition of the expertise and commitment demonstrated by our teams in supporting eu-LISA and European institutions. Together with our partners, we are proud to contribute to systems that play a vital role in strengthening Europe’s security and digital capabilities,” said Nikos Mastroyiannopoulos, Managing Director of Sword Services Greece.

The consortium brings together complementary expertise in large-scale public sector transformation, secure software engineering and complex system integration, supporting eu-LISA in delivering resilient and scalable services aligned with the European Union’s evolving requirements.

Calendar

23/07/26: Publication of Q2 2026 Revenue23

10/09/26: SFAF Meeting | H1 2026 Results in Lyon & via Videoconference

About Sword Group

Sword has 3,600+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

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