Technip Energies announces the pricing of its €500 million notes maturing in 2033

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR ANY PERSON LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Technip Energies N.V. (Paris: TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) ("Technip Energies"), today announces it has priced an issuance of €500 million aggregate principal amount of 4% senior unsecured notes due June 10, 2033 (the "Notes").

The offering was more than five times oversubscribed among a broad European investor base.

Technip Energies intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes.

The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on June 10, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. On such date, the Notes are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Technip Energies is accompanied by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and HSBC Continental Europe acting as Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers; BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank AG acting as Active Bookrunners; as well as Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A. and J.P. Morgan SE acting as Passive Bookrunners.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89 Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release were not and will not be offered through a public offering and no related documents will be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute an offer or sale of any securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of any

such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an

exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Technip Energies does not intend to register any of the securities mentioned in this announcement in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This press release shall not be released, published or distributed directly or indirectly to any U.S. Person or in or into the United States (each as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) or in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute this press release.

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