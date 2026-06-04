Endeavour Announces Director Declaration

 | Source: Endeavour Mining PLC Endeavour Mining PLC

     

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

London, 4 June 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“the Company”) announces, in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, that Cathia Lawson-Hall, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed with effect from 3 June 2026, as a Non-Executive Director of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, listed on the Nigerian, Ghanaian and Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières stock exchanges.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Jack GarmanBrunswick Group LLP in London
Vice President of Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723+44 7974 982 458
investor@endeavourmining.comccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Attachment


Attachments

Cathia Lawson-Hall Dir Declaration RNS - June 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • June 03, 2026 02:00 ET | Source: Endeavour Mining PLC
    Holding(s) in Company

    TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BL6K5J42 Issuer Name ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or...

    Read More
    Holding(s) in Company
  • June 02, 2026 02:00 ET | Source: Endeavour Mining PLC
    Total Voting Rights

          TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS London, 2 June 2026 – Endeavour Mining Plc (LEI: 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07, LSE: EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”) The following notification is made in accordance with the UK...

    Read More
    Total Voting Rights
 