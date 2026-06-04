Endeavour Announces Director Declaration

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

London, 4 June 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“the Company”) announces, in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, that Cathia Lawson-Hall, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed with effect from 3 June 2026, as a Non-Executive Director of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, listed on the Nigerian, Ghanaian and Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières stock exchanges.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries: Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London Vice President of Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner +44 203 011 2723 +44 7974 982 458 investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com





ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

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