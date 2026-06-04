JETOUR T2 Wins 2026 South African Car of the Year Award

JOHANNESBURG, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JETOUR T2 has claimed 2026 South African Car of the Year (COTY), alongside the top honour in the Mild Adventure category. JETOUR has become the first Chinese automotive manufacturer to claim the prestigious title in the competition’s 40-year history, further enhancing its brand influence in the South African market.

Authoritative Recognition for JETOUR T2

Announced by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) on May 27, the JETOUR T2 faced tough competition. From an initial pool of 55 qualifying vehicles, the field was narrowed to 30 semi-finalists before 18 finalists were announced in January this year. The finalists then underwent rigorous evaluation by a 25-member jury panel, during a three-day testing program at Zwartkops Raceway and surrounding routes.

The judging criteria spans a wide range of factors, including innovation and technology, safety, performance, overall quality. Vehicles are also assessed on customer relevance, sales success, practicality and suitability for South African driving conditions, ensuring winners reflect both market appeal and real-world excellence. The T2’s all-round product strengths earned it top honours.





Ke Chuandeng, president of JETOUR International, stated: “South Africa is one of JETOUR’s important strategic markets. Facing fierce market competition, JETOUR has always adhered to a user-oriented and long-term development strategy. We will further strengthen our local layout and provide products that meet the needs of local users."

Rooted in South Africa, JETOUR Accelerates Global Expansion

JETOUR’s award-winning achievement stems from its consistent in-depth cultivation of the South African market. Since entering the market, JETOUR has steadily rolled out new models and expanded its dealer network, evolving into a mainstream top-selling automotive brand locally. Launched last year, the JETOUR T2 has won growing recognition and trust among local consumers thanks to its rugged off-road exterior, diverse tech interior and robust safety specs, ranking first in the SUV-D segment.

Notably, during the G20 Summit held in South Africa at the end of last year, the JETOUR T2 was designated as an official vehicle for the event. Meanwhile, global cumulative sales of the JETOUR T2 series have exceeded 500,000 units in 33 months, making it the fastest boxy SUV model to achieve this milestone worldwide.

Founded in 2018, JETOUR has entered 100 countries and regions worldwide, established over 2,000 sales and service outlets, and achieved cumulative global sales of more than 2.36 million units. Moving forward,guided by its global development philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere”, JETOUR will keep deepening its global presence.Through localized operations and a diversified product matrix, the brand will deliver an enhanced premium mobility experience for customers around the world.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

https://jetourglobal.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c13d7d64-35c4-471d-af86-d72e48908316