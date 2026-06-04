|To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
4 June 2026
Company Announcement number 46/2026
Opening of new fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO)
Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
|Coupon
|Series
|Amortisation
|Closing date
|Maturity
|2%
|20S
|Annuitet
|31-08-2029
|01-10-2039
|3%
|22S
|Annuitet
|31-08-2029
|01-10-2049
|4%
|23S
|Annuitet
|31-08-2029
|01-10-2059
|1%
|23S
|Annuitet
|31-08-2029
|01-10-2059
|4%
|27S
|Annuitet1
|31-08-2029
|01-10-2059
|4%
|28S
|Annuitet2
|31-08-2029
|01-10-2059
1) with option of up to 10 years interest only.
2) with option of up to 30 years interest only.
The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 10, 20 and 30 years, respectively.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.