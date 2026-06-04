To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















4 June 2026

Company Announcement number 46/2026

Opening of new fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO)

Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity 2% 20S Annuitet 31-08-2029 01-10-2039 3% 22S Annuitet 31-08-2029 01-10-2049 4% 23S Annuitet 31-08-2029 01-10-2059 1% 23S Annuitet 31-08-2029 01-10-2059 4% 27S Annuitet1 31-08-2029 01-10-2059 4% 28S Annuitet2 31-08-2029 01-10-2059

1) with option of up to 10 years interest only.

2) with option of up to 30 years interest only.

The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 10, 20 and 30 years, respectively.

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.