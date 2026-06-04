Quadient Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Invoice-to-Cash Applications

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, has been recognized in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Invoice-to-Cash Applications, Peer Community Contributor, for its solution, Quadient Accounts Receivable (AR). Quadient’s accounts receivable automation solution stands apart as a key digital solution for visualizing cashflow in real time and making invoicing and collections effortless.

“When it comes to accounts receivable, customers have made it very clear: they want a solution that will accelerate payments, automate manual work and provide accurate forecasting with real-time visibility. That’s what Quadient’s AI-powered, accounts receivable automation software delivers,” said Lilac Schoenbeck, senior vice president for Digital Solutions at Quadient. “We’re continuing to enhance the way companies engage with their customers through the activities of the finance teams, strengthening those critical relationships with innovative solutions. We are proud to be recognized by Gartner for our innovation.”

Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews of enterprise software and services from experienced IT professionals. Gartner’s I2C applications market assesses cloud-based applications that enable corporate controllers to automatically manage collections and apply customer payments to invoices, making I2C processes more efficient and effective. By managing and monitoring deductions, disputes and credit risk, ensuring invoices are delivered to customers and that customers have options to pay them, these systems are critical drivers of financial performance and smart decision making in a fast-paced, complex business environment. Quadient received a rating of 4.2 out of 5, based on 79 reviews as of June 3, 2026, in the Invoice-to-Cash Applications (Transitioning to Accounts Receivable Applications) category.

Learn more about Quadient’s accounts receivable automation tools at Quadient.com.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Invoice-to-Cash Applications, Peer Community Contributor, 31 December 2025. Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Quadient

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indices. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Contacts

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

+1 203-301-3673

j.scolaro@quadient.com

Walker Sands

Kiley Ribordy

quadientpr@walkersands.com

Attachment