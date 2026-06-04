ALK will present data on real world-use of nasal adrenaline and key learnings from 20 years with SLIT-tablets at EAACI 2026

At the Annual Congress of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) which will this year take part in Istanbul, Türkiye from 12 to 15 June 2026, the Danish pharmaceutical company ALK will present data and key insights within anaphylaxis, food and respiratory allergy.

At two ALK symposia, FlashTalk, oral and poster sessions at the EAACI 2026 scientific programme, ALK will present data on real-world use and clinical implementation of nasal adrenaline in anaphylaxis and share key learnings from 20 years of experience with SLIT tablets.

The two symposia will take place as follows:

Friday 12 June, 12:00-13:00:

From evidence to practice: Real-world use and clinical implementation of nasal adrenaline in anaphylaxis.

The symposium will address the unmet needs in paediatric and adult anaphylaxis management, the role of nasal adrenaline, including a presentation of real-world use, patient preference and clinical implementation.

Saturday 13 June, 12:00-13:00:

20 years of SQ SLIT-tablet experience: Key learnings and new horizons

The symposium will address the disease modifying and preventative benefits of allergy immunotherapy, the clinical benefits beyond allergic rhinitis and share efficacy and safety outcomes of a peanut SLIT-tablet phase I/II trial.

Simon Lawton, Global Medical Affairs, Chief medical Office at ALK says:

“We are looking forward to contributing to this year’s EAACI congress where we will showcase the important innovation under way at ALK across anaphylaxis and food allergy. We will also share key insights grounded in robust science and 20 years’ experience with SLIT-tablets. We hope that many EAACI attendees will join our symposia.”

In total, ALK has contributed to 29 abstracts in the scientific programme. Of particular note are additional efficacy and safety findings from clinical trials in adults and children with allergic rhinitis/rhino conjunctivitis treated with SLIT-tablets.

Key highlights of ALK’s contribution include:

Therapy area Abstract title Lead author Abstract Number/ Presentation Details Anaphylaxis Patient Preferences for Nasal Adrenaline Spray versus Adrenaline Auto-Injectors in Anaphylaxis: A Multi-Country Discrete Choice Experiment Worm M #001368

Thematic poster session

Sunday 14 June 2026, 12:15-13:15 Anaphylaxis Healthcare Professionals’ Perspectives on Anaphylaxis Management: A Multi-Country Survey comparing Adrenaline Auto-Injectors and Nasal Adrenaline Sprays Fox A #001283

Flash talks session

Saturday 13 June 2026, 16:45-18:15 Anaphylaxis Intranasal Adrenaline Associated with Lower Administration-Related Anxiety and Higher Willingness to Use Versus Adrenaline Auto-Injectors Mack D #000889

Flash talks session

Saturday 13 June 2026, 16:45-18:15 Anaphylaxis Comparative Ease-of-Use Assessment of a Nasal Adrenaline Spray with an Adrenaline Auto-Injector in Children, Adults and Caregivers Mack D #000890

Flash talks session

Saturday 13 June 2026, 16:45-18:15 Respiratory allergy Effect of SQ SLIT-tablets on asthma symptoms and safety in children with allergic rhinitis and with or without concomitant asthma across multiple trials Pfaar O #000781

Oral presentation

Sunday 14 June 2026, 08:45 - 10:15 Respiratory allergy Symptom control and reduced intranasal corticosteroid use in children with allergic rhinitis/rhinoconjunctivitis treated

with SQ house dust mite SLIT-tablet: A responder analysis Pfaar O #000815

Flash talks session

Sunday 14 June 2026, 12:15-13:15



Respiratory allergy Reduction in symptom and medication scores in the first week of the first pollen season in children and adults treated with SQ SLIT-tablets across phase III trials Durham S #100185

Flash talks session

Sunday 14th June 2026, 12:15 – 13:15 Real-world evidence Long-term real-world effectiveness of allergen immunotherapy on respiratory infections in children and adults with allergic rhinitis and asthma Woehlk C #000748

Flash talks session

Friday 12 June 2026, 12:00-13:00 Real-world evidence Effectiveness of sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) tablets

on dispensed asthma medications and treatment regimens: Results from the Real-world Evidence of aLlergy

immunotherapY (RELY) study Woehlk C #000751

Oral presentation

Saturday 13 June 2026, 13:15-14:45 Real-world evidence Long-term effectiveness of HDM SLIT-tablets on symptom-relieving prescriptions: Results from the Japanese register-based study, Real-world Evidence of house dust

Mite sublingual Immunotherapy Tablets (REMIT) Durham S #001258

Oral presentation

Saturday 13 June 2026, 13:15-14:45

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy. ALK's activities cover the entire value chain of developing, sourcing, producing, and marketing a diversified portfolio of products for diagnosing and treating respiratory allergies and severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in both children and adults. Headquartered in Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Nasdaq: ALK B). Visit us at www.alk.net.

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