Structural Steel Market to Reach $197.84 Billion by 2035 as Global Infrastructure and Sustainable Construction Investments Accelerate

Austin, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Structural Steel Market was valued at USD 121.08 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 197.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.95%.

The Structural Steel Market is forecasted to grow at a considerable rate owing to increased investments made in the development of infrastructure, urbanization, and rising demand for eco-friendly construction materials around the world. Structural steel remains the most popular construction material due to its durability, design ability, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

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Rising Infrastructure Investments and Sustainable Construction Practices to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The increase in worldwide investment in transport infrastructures, office buildings, industrial sites, energy sector projects, and urban construction activities is expected to fuel growth within the global market of structural steel in the years to come. The main reason behind this is that structural steel is widely accepted as an ideal building material due to its high strength-to-weight ratio, sustainability, and durability along with flexibility. The rise in sustainable construction practices and adoption of carbon-friendly steel materials has further fueled the demand in this sector.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type, Heavy Sectional Steel Segment Dominated the Market; Rebar Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Heavy sectional steel had the highest revenue share in 2025 due to its extensive usage in commercial buildings, industries, bridges, warehouses, and massive infrastructural projects. The same segment continues to maintain its dominance as the largest revenue contributor since it is more expensive per ton with its extensive applications in high rise buildings and industries.

By Application, Non-Residential Segment Dominated the Market; Infrastructure Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Non-Residential Segment dominated more than 54% market share in 2025 as there was a high demand from commercial offices, retail spaces, logistic centers, industrial facilities, data centers, and manufacturing sites. The fastest growing segment among all is the Infrastructure Segment that has an expected CAGR of about 6.8% due to the increasing governmental investments in highways, bridges, railways, renewable energy infrastructures, airports, and public utility projects have resulted in the growth.

By Manufacturing Process, Hot-Rolled Steel Segment Led the Market; Galvanized Steel Segment to Register the Fastest Growth

The Hot Rolled Steel Manufacturing Process held the maximum share in the market in 2025 due to the wide usage of hot rolled steel in structural frames, industrial buildings, and massive construction projects. Galvanized steel will dominate the market with the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the demand for anti-corrosion structural steel for outdoor construction and other purposes.

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Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region held the major share of about 65.00% in terms of total market revenue in the year 2025 due to fast urbanization, infrastructure development activities, industrialization and huge government spending on construction projects in the region. China accounted for the leading market share in terms of regional revenue with about 46.28% due to its status as the biggest manufacturer and consumer of steel globally. India is also one of the emerging markets in the region due to transportation infrastructure projects, housing constructions and industrial corridors development.

The North American region will grow at the highest CAGR through 2030 due to rising trends of infrastructure modernization, investments in renewable energy sources, and expansion in industrial manufacturing facilities. The U.S. dominated the North American region with a significant revenue share of around 82.47% due to high demand from transportation infrastructure, logistics facilities, data centers, and energy-related projects.

The U.S. Structural Steel Market was valued at USD 24.16 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 39.46 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.02%. The growth of the U.S. Structural Steel Market is driven by an increase in investments towards infrastructure modernization, industrialization, and commercial construction projects. Initiatives taken by the government in the form of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, growing demand for data centers, manufacturing plants, logistics centers, and renewable energy infrastructure are driving the consumption of structural steel in the country.

The Europe Structural Steel Market is estimated to be USD 15.55 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.86 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.38%. The growth of the European market is fueled by higher investments in sustainable construction, increased usage of low-carbon steel, and continued renovation works of existing infrastructures. Countries, such as Germany, France, UK, and Italy are making a significant contribution to regional demand on account of huge construction activities related to industries, transport infrastructure, and green buildings.

Key Companies:

ArcelorMittal SA

Nippon Steel Corporation

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Ltd.

POSCO Holdings Inc.

Tata Steel Ltd.

Nucor Corporation

Steel Dynamics Inc.

Gerdau SA

Commercial Metals Company

Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.

SSAB AB

Thyssenkrupp AG

Voestalpine AG

Jiangsu Shagang Group Co. Ltd.

Baogang Group

Anyang Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd.

Essar Steel India Ltd.

JSW Steel Ltd.

Evraz PLC

BlueScope Steel Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2025: P&P Industries and Arya Engineers formed a strategic partnership to provide fully integrated solutions for structural steel fabrication plant design, manufacturing, and delivery, supporting growing demand for turnkey steel fabrication capabilities in emerging economies.

2024: ArcelorMittal commenced commercial sales of XCarb recycled and renewably produced steel in Europe, enabling construction companies to utilize verified low-carbon structural steel products for sustainable building projects.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Structural Steel Demand & Construction Activity Metrics – helps you understand consumption trends across commercial, industrial, residential, and infrastructure construction projects along with structural steel utilization patterns globally.

– helps you understand consumption trends across commercial, industrial, residential, and infrastructure construction projects along with structural steel utilization patterns globally. Infrastructure Development & Project Investment Metrics – helps you evaluate structural steel demand generated by transportation networks, bridges, airports, railways, utilities, and public infrastructure developments.

– helps you evaluate structural steel demand generated by transportation networks, bridges, airports, railways, utilities, and public infrastructure developments. Green Steel & Sustainable Construction Metrics – helps you analyze adoption trends of recycled steel, low-carbon steel production technologies, green building materials, and sustainability-focused procurement practices.

– helps you analyze adoption trends of recycled steel, low-carbon steel production technologies, green building materials, and sustainability-focused procurement practices. Fabrication Efficiency & Modular Construction Metrics – helps you uncover opportunities related to prefabricated construction systems, digital fabrication technologies, BIM integration, and automated steel processing capabilities.

– helps you uncover opportunities related to prefabricated construction systems, digital fabrication technologies, BIM integration, and automated steel processing capabilities. Raw Material & Supply Chain Optimization Metrics – helps you identify trends associated with steel production costs, scrap utilization, supply chain efficiency, procurement strategies, and pricing dynamics.

– helps you identify trends associated with steel production costs, scrap utilization, supply chain efficiency, procurement strategies, and pricing dynamics. Competitive Landscape & Structural Steel Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key industry participants based on production capacity, fabrication capabilities, technological innovation, sustainability initiatives, and geographic expansion strategies globally.

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