Flexible PCB Market Size to Hit USD 88.3 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexible PCB Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The Flexible PCB Market Size was worth USD 27.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 88.3 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.52% over 2026–2035.”

Increasing Demand for High-Performance Electronics Across Different Sectors to Boost Market Growth Globally

The key factor that drives the growth of the Flexible PCB Market is a continuous demand for shrinking the size of electronic products. The increasing need for smaller phones, folding screens, and wearables results in consumer electronics manufacturers adopting flexible PCBs capable of being curved and placed in non-linear configurations. The growth of the electric vehicles industry, ADAS, and telematics creates the requirement for a higher FPCB content per vehicle because there is a need for increased density wiring, which cannot be achieved using rigid PCBs. In addition, the development of implantable devices and wearables requires the use of flexible PCBs.

Flexible PCB Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 27.12 Billion

: 27.12 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 88.3 Billion

: 88.3 Billion CAGR : 12.52% during 2026–2035

: 12.52% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Nippon Mektron

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Interflex Co. Ltd.

Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd.

Ichia Technologies Inc.

Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX)

NewFlex Technology Co., Ltd.

FLEXium Interconnect, Inc.

Daeduck GDS

SIFlex Co., Ltd.

BHflex Co., Ltd.

Interconnect Systems Inc.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Nitto Denko Corporation

Flexible PCB Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Single Sided FPCBs, Double Sided FPCBs, Multilayer FPCBs, Rigid-Flex PCBs, Others)

• By End Use (Industrial Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Double Sided FPCB segment dominated the market with a share of 42% in 2025 due to their affordability and space-saving capabilities, which make them ideal for consumer electronics, automotive assemblies, and industrial applications. Multilayer FPCB segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR over 2026 to 2035 forecast period due to the increasing requirement of miniaturization of products globally.

By End Use

The Consumer Electronics segment led the Flexible PCB market in 2025 holding a share of 49% due to the rising consumer demand for lighter and thinner devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and foldable displays globally. The IT & Telecom market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 due to the extensive installation of 5G technology globally.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific was leading the Flexible PCB industry in terms of market share with over 74% of global revenue contributions. It was attributed to the presence of an integrated manufacturing system, which houses the largest flexible printed circuit boards manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Companies like Samsung, Sony, and Foxconn, among others, require flexible PCBs, sourced from the region, for the manufacturing of the latest consumer electronics, including cell phones and other wearable devices.

The highest CAGR will be seen in North America between 2026 and 2035 because there will be continued expansion in the aerospace and defense industries, advancement in medical devices, the rise of 5G technology, and the development of next-generation electronics in cars.

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Recent Developments:

2025 (July) : Sumitomo Electric Industries (SEI) had made investments of $27.4 million in two different projects regarding its production process for flexible circuit boards at Hanoi, Vietnam through SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. This investment had been made by SEI in order to build up its exporting capacity in response to an increased demand for HDI Flexible PCBs.

: Sumitomo Electric Industries (SEI) had made investments of $27.4 million in two different projects regarding its production process for flexible circuit boards at Hanoi, Vietnam through SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. This investment had been made by SEI in order to build up its exporting capacity in response to an increased demand for HDI Flexible PCBs. 2024 (November): Regarding Murrietta Circuits, the technology that was implemented in their production line is called the Excellon Cobra Hybrid Laser system, used for drilling microvias in HDI flexible PCBs using two lasers.

Exclusive Sections of the Flexible PCB Market Report (The USPs):

ELECTRONICS DEVICE PENETRATION METRICS – helps you understand demand trends across smartphones, wearables, tablets, consumer electronics, and other miniaturized devices driving flexible PCB consumption.

– helps you understand demand trends across smartphones, wearables, tablets, consumer electronics, and other miniaturized devices driving flexible PCB consumption. FLEXIBLE PCB ADOPTION RATE – helps you evaluate the utilization of single-sided, double-sided, multi-layer, HDI, and rigid-flex PCB technologies across major end-use industries.

– helps you evaluate the utilization of single-sided, double-sided, multi-layer, HDI, and rigid-flex PCB technologies across major end-use industries. AUTOMOTIVE & INDUSTRIAL ELECTRONICS INTEGRATION INDEX – helps you identify growth opportunities arising from EVs, ADAS, industrial automation, robotics, aerospace, and defense electronics applications.

– helps you identify growth opportunities arising from EVs, ADAS, industrial automation, robotics, aerospace, and defense electronics applications. RAW MATERIAL & MANUFACTURING CAPACITY ANALYSIS – helps you assess polyimide, polyester, and copper foil demand trends, production capacity expansion, and manufacturing competitiveness across regions.

– helps you assess polyimide, polyester, and copper foil demand trends, production capacity expansion, and manufacturing competitiveness across regions. SUPPLY CHAIN LOCALIZATION TRACKER – helps you identify regional manufacturing shifts, semiconductor ecosystem integration, and supply chain resilience strategies impacting the flexible PCB market.

– helps you identify regional manufacturing shifts, semiconductor ecosystem integration, and supply chain resilience strategies impacting the flexible PCB market. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you understand the impact of AI devices, IoT adoption, advanced PCB fabrication technologies, patent activity, and sustainable lead-free manufacturing developments on future market growth.

– helps you understand the impact of AI devices, IoT adoption, advanced PCB fabrication technologies, patent activity, and sustainable lead-free manufacturing developments on future market growth. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on manufacturing capabilities, product portfolios, technological advancements, regional presence, capacity expansions, and recent developments.

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