DaltonTx launches its drug discovery platform, Dalton, and announces Sygnature Discovery collaboration

Dalton is a drug discovery platform integrating agentic AI, human expertise, and experimental data, into one continuous learning engine

Announces collaboration with Sygnature Discovery, a leading integrated drug discovery contract research organisation (CRO), as a client

LONDON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DaltonTx, the intelligence backbone for modern drug discovery: connecting AI, human expertise and experimental data, today announced the launch of Dalton, its drug discovery platform. DaltonTx also announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Sygnature Discovery, a leading integrated drug discovery contract research organisation (CRO), to use the Dalton platform to further strengthen its AI-enabled drug discovery capabilities and accelerate medicinal chemistry decision-making while safeguarding customer data.

A powerful self-learning platform

Dalton is designed to help drug discovery teams learn faster from every decision they make. The platform links molecules, assays, models, experimental outcomes, project context and human decisions into a single learning system, capturing not only what happened, but also why a particular path was chosen. Over time, this builds organisational memory across discovery programmes, helping teams understand which approaches worked, which didn’t, and how they can make better decisions in the future.

Dalton helps teams discover new small molecules and biologics by supporting every step of the design-make-test-analyse cycle. It integrates experimental data, predictive models, physics-based methods and AI agents into conversational workflows. Scientists can use Dalton to plan analyses, orchestrate computational tools, compare different modelling approaches, update models as new data is generated, and surface suggestions on what to do next. This makes advanced computational methods easier for medicinal chemistry teams to use, while freeing up expert computational scientists from routine tasks so they can focus on more complex scientific challenges.

Sygnature Discovery welcomed to the Dalton platform

Alongside the drug discovery platform launch, DaltonTx announces its collaboration with Sygnature Discovery. This brings Dalton into Sygnature Discovery’s existing computational and medicinal chemistry toolkit alongside proprietary and third-party technologies including SygDesign, BullFrog AI and Iktos. By combining multiple complementary AI platforms, Sygnature Discovery aims to support faster, more informed decision-making across discovery programmes.

“The next phase of AI in drug discovery is about impact,” said Dr. Garry Pairaudeau, CEO and Co-Founder of DaltonTx. “We believe that the organisations capturing the most value from AI will be those that connect their teams, tools and data into systems that improve real-world discovery decisions. Our Dalton drug discovery platform unifies data, models, and experimental results to capture what worked, what failed and why, with full context, so judgement compounds over time. We are proud to be working with such a respected industry partner as Sygnature Discovery, and it is a great endorsement of the tangible outcomes that Dalton can translate into measurable value.”

As part of the collaboration, Sygnature Discovery is conducting a retrospective evaluation using a legacy oncology programme focused on a small molecule clinical candidate now in Phase I development. The analysis is assessing whether the platform could have enabled the team to reach candidate selection more efficiently through improved decision-making and reduced synthesis burden.

“AI in drug discovery continues to evolve rapidly, but we believe the future lies in combining the power of machine learning with the expertise and intuition of experienced scientists,” said Simon Hirst, CEO of Sygnature Discovery. “We are excited to be working with DaltonTx and see how they can help scientists make better-informed decisions earlier in the discovery process, so that we can reduce the number of compounds synthesised and tested, shorten DMTA cycles and accelerate progression toward candidate selection.”

The collaboration also addresses growing industry concerns surrounding proprietary data use in AI-enabled environments. Sygnature Discovery confirmed that customer data and AI models are compartmentalised on a per-programme basis to ensure customer information is not used to train models supporting other projects.

Sygnature Discovery intends to extend validation of the Dalton platform into live customer programmes as opportunities arise.

For more information please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin, Eleanor Cooper, Henry Williams

Tel: +44 20 4604 4016

Email: daltontx@optimumcomms.com

About DaltonTx

DaltonTx is building the intelligence backbone for modern drug discovery, combining AI, human expertise, and experimental data into one continuous learning engine.

The Dalton platform works across the entire drug discovery process for small molecules and biologics. It captures what worked, what failed and why, with full context and perfect memory so judgement compounds over time. Agents propose strategies, evaluate trade-offs, and autonomously orchestrate a comprehensive suite of AI, physics and ML tools and models.

The outcome is smarter decisions, fewer wasted experiments, and the confidence to tackle more complex biology, knowing that every cycle improves the next choice.

Founded on research from the University of Oxford and built by leaders with decades of experience behind AI discovery platforms at AstraZeneca and Exscientia, DaltonTx delivers state of the art scientific AI with secure, enterprise quality engineering.

About Sygnature Discovery

At Sygnature Discovery, we create exceptional scientific outcomes. For our customers, who bring life-changing medicines to patients; and for our people, who help make this possible.

We’re 700+ scientists from over 50 countries, working as one across Europe and North America. With no competing internal programs, we offer total confidentiality and commitment.

Over the past 20+ years, we’ve earned a track record of real impact: 60+ advanced candidates, 200+ patents filed, 200+ active projects. Over 90% of our customers choose to stay with us – from biotechs racing to clinic to pharma companies that need specialised expertise for targeted challenges.