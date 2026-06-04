Rankpage, The Leading AI SEO Agency, Expands To Singapore





Malaysia-founded SEO agency introduces its AI SEO, AEO, and Global AI Connectivity Backlink framework to support Singaporean brands across Google, AI answers, and emerging search platforms.

SINGAPORE, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rankpage, a Malaysia-founded AI SEO agency, has officially announced its expansion into Singapore, bringing its AI-led search optimisation framework to one of Southeast Asia’s most competitive digital markets. The expansion marks a strategic move by the agency to support Singaporean brands seeking stronger visibility across Google and AI-powered discovery experiences, including Google’s AI features and popular answer engines.

As search behaviour evolves from traditional keyword-based queries toward AI-assisted discovery and summarised responses, businesses are increasingly looking beyond conventional SEO. Rankpage’s Singapore entry is focused on helping brands improve how they are understood, trusted, and referenced across both search engines and AI-driven discovery platforms.

Singapore’s digital economy (measured as nominal value added) reached S$128.1 billion in 2024, accounting for 18.6% of the country’s GDP, according to the Infocomm Media Development Authority. This growth reflects the country’s accelerating digital maturity and the rising importance of online visibility for businesses competing in finance, technology, healthcare, education, professional services, eCommerce, and other high-value sectors.

AI SEO As The Next Phase Of Search Visibility

As generative AI features expand across major platforms, businesses across the region are seeing a shift in how customers discover brands online. Instead of relying only on traditional search result pages, users may receive summarised answers generated from multiple sources. This means brands increasingly need to optimise not only for rankings, but also for entity recognition, topical authority, trustworthy citations, content depth, and inclusion in AI-generated results.

The agency’s site positions Rankpage as an SEO agency in Singapore that focuses on Google rankings and AI search growth, with services covering AI SEO, AEO, GEO, local SEO, eCommerce SEO, international SEO, enterprise SEO, technical SEO, content writing, link building, and Google Ads.

“Singapore is one of the region’s most digitally advanced markets, but that also means competition for visibility is much higher,” said Riff Chen, Regional Manager of Rankpage. “Businesses can’t rely on SEO as simply ranking a webpage. The future of search is increasingly about whether systems understand, trust, and reference your brand when customers ask important questions.”

Helping Singaporean Brands Strengthen Visibility In AI Answers

As AI systems generate answers based on a mix of content, context, and authority signals, brands increasingly benefit from strengthening the inputs those systems can interpret. These commonly recognised signals include structured content, topical authority, backlink credibility, brand mentions, digital entity strength, website performance, and consistency across online platforms.

Through its AI SEO services, Rankpage aims to help brands strengthen their eligibility to be surfaced in more high-intent discovery moments, including:

Google organic search results

AI Overviews and AI-generated summaries

AI-assisted answer environments (e.g., ChatGPT-style experiences)

Gemini- and Perplexity-style research queries

Featured snippets and People Also Ask results

Local search and service-based discovery

Industry-specific commercial searches



This is especially relevant for Singapore businesses in sectors where customers compare options carefully before making decisions, such as B2B services, healthcare, education, finance, SaaS, eCommerce, manufacturing, and professional services.

Introducing The Global AI Connectivity Backlink Framework To Singapore

As part of its Singapore market entry, Rankpage is introducing its Global AI Connectivity Backlink (GACB) framework, a proprietary approach developed to strengthen brand authority, entity visibility, and AI search connectivity across the wider digital ecosystem.

The GACB framework focuses on building stronger relationships between a brand, its website, its content assets, its citations, and its presence across authoritative digital sources. Rather than treating link building as a volume-based activity, Rankpage positions GACB as an authority framework intended to support both traditional search rankings and AI-driven brand discovery.

“Backlinks are no longer just about passing authority from one website to another,” said Riff Chen. “In the AI search era, they can also help systems interpret who a brand is, what it is known for, and why it may deserve to be surfaced in relevant answers. With GACB, our goal is to help Singaporean brands build an authority footprint that can support visibility across both Google and AI answer engines.”

A Regional Expansion Built On Search, AI, And Long-Term Growth

Rankpage’s expansion into Singapore builds on its wider regional positioning as an Asia-based SEO and AI search agency. The company has highlighted its focus on combining human SEO expertise with AI-powered workflows, including keyword research, technical optimisation, content strategy, authority building, rank tracking, AI citation monitoring, and performance reporting.

As Singapore continues to serve as a hub for finance, technology, trade, and professional services, it represents a natural next step for agencies supporting brands operating in highly competitive digital markets.

For Malaysian and Singaporean businesses expanding across borders, demand is also growing for international SEO, multilingual search strategy, regional content planning, and cross-market digital authority building.

Supporting Businesses Across Traditional And AI Search

Rankpage Singapore’s service offering covers a broad range of search and performance needs, including:

AI SEO Services: Helping brands improve visibility in AI-generated answers, search summaries, and answer engine results.

Helping brands improve visibility in AI-generated answers, search summaries, and answer engine results. SEO services: Improving organic rankings, traffic quality, website authority, and long-term search performance.

Improving organic rankings, traffic quality, website authority, and long-term search performance. Local SEO: Supporting service-based businesses that need stronger visibility in location-driven searches.

Supporting service-based businesses that need stronger visibility in location-driven searches. eCommerce SEO: Helping online stores improve category rankings, product visibility, and commercial search performance.

Helping online stores improve category rankings, product visibility, and commercial search performance. Technical SEO: Improving crawlability, site architecture, speed, indexation, and structured data readiness.

Improving crawlability, site architecture, speed, indexation, and structured data readiness. Link building: Strengthening domain authority and brand trust through relevance-led authority building.

Strengthening domain authority and brand trust through relevance-led authority building. International SEO: Supporting brands targeting multiple markets across Southeast Asia and beyond.



Rankpage’s Singapore operations will focus on delivering measurable search performance improvements while helping businesses prepare for the next stage of online discovery, where AI systems increasingly influence what users see, trust, and choose.

About Rankpage

Rankpage is a Malaysia-founded SEO and AI search agency that helps businesses improve their visibility across Google, AI search platforms, and answer engines. Established in 2017, the agency provides SEO, AI SEO, AEO, technical SEO, local SEO, eCommerce SEO, international SEO, enterprise SEO, link building, content writing, website design, and Google Ads services.

With a focus on research-led strategy, transparent reporting, AI-powered workflows, and long-term organic growth, Rankpage works with businesses across Malaysia, Singapore, and the wider region. The agency combines human SEO expertise with emerging AI search methodologies to help brands strengthen their authority, improve search visibility, and compete in an evolving digital landscape.

Address

81 Tagore Lane (Tag A) #02-08 Singapore 787502

Media Contact

Rankpage Singapore

Email: sales@rankpage.com.sg

Phone: +65 8227 7378

Website: www.rankpage.com.sg

Operating Hours: Monday to Friday, 9.00am to 6.00pm

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