KoinBX, FIU-Registered and Trusted by 1.5 Million Users, Drives Accessible Crypto Trading in India





BANGALORE, India, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoinBX, a FIU-registered Indian cryptocurrency exchange serving more than 1.5 million users, has welcomed Coinbase's expansion of INR services in India, viewing the development as a positive indicator of the country's growing importance in the global digital asset ecosystem.

Coinbase recently expanded its India operations by enabling direct INR deposits and withdrawals through the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), alongside access to spot trading and perpetual futures products. The move reflects increasing interest from global cryptocurrency platforms in one of the world's most active and rapidly evolving crypto markets.

India continues to rank among the leading countries for cryptocurrency adoption, blockchain innovation, and digital asset participation. Despite a developing regulatory landscape, the market remains attractive to both domestic and international players seeking to support the growing demand for crypto-related services.

“KoinBX views Coinbase's continued investment in India as a positive step for the broader crypto ecosystem,” said a spokesperson for KoinBX. “The entry and expansion of global exchanges reinforce India's significance as a key market for digital assets while creating greater awareness and accessibility for users.”

As one of India's FIU-registered cryptocurrency exchanges, KoinBX has focused on providing seamless INR-based trading solutions tailored to local users. The platform currently serves more than 1.5 million users and offers access to a wide range of digital assets through a secure and compliant trading environment.

The increasing participation of international exchanges alongside established domestic platforms is expected to strengthen competition across the sector. Industry analysts note that greater competition often leads to improvements in liquidity, trading infrastructure, user experience, product innovation, and payment accessibility.

Direct INR support remains a critical consideration for Indian users entering the cryptocurrency market. As exchanges continue investing in local payment rails and regulatory compliance, users stand to benefit from more streamlined onboarding processes and expanded access to digital asset opportunities.

With both domestic and global exchanges strengthening their presence in the country, India continues to emerge as one of the most important markets for cryptocurrency adoption and long-term industry growth.

About KoinBX

KoinBX is a FIU-registered cryptocurrency exchange serving more than 1.5 million users across India. The platform offers INR-based crypto trading, advanced trading tools, and access to a diverse range of digital assets, providing a secure and user-friendly experience for both new and experienced traders.

Contact Details:

Sudeep BN

Inquiries, please reach out to partnership@koinbx.com.

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