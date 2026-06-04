Articles of Association for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S stating adjusted share capital are hereby enclosed.
Attachment
| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
Articles of Association for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S stating adjusted share capital are hereby enclosed.
Attachment
ANNOUNCEMENT A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Registration of capital decrease in connection with cancellation of treasury shares completed Further to the announcement of 25 March 2026 regarding the...Read More
ANNOUNCEMENT A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programOn 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to...Read More