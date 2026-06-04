New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act  

 | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                        4 June 2026
                                        Announcement no. 46/2026

New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act  

Jyske Realkredit A/S hereby publish a new base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act – Base Prospectus dated 4 June 2026. 

Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus and any Addenda are available for download in Danish and English on Jyske Realkredit’s website www.jyskerealkredit.com. Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus dated 4 June 2026 is also enclosed this announcement. 

For more information, please contact: 

  • Head of Rating and IR, Christian Bech-Ravn on telephone (+45) 89 89 92 25 
  • Legal Counsel Berit Fredberg on telephone (+45) 89 89 79 64  

  
 
Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Attachment


Attachments

Jyske Realkredit Base Prospectus June 2026 UK
GlobeNewswire

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