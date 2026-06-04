To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 4 June 2026
Announcement no. 46/2026
New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act
Jyske Realkredit A/S hereby publish a new base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act – Base Prospectus dated 4 June 2026.
Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus and any Addenda are available for download in Danish and English on Jyske Realkredit’s website www.jyskerealkredit.com. Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus dated 4 June 2026 is also enclosed this announcement.
For more information, please contact:
- Head of Rating and IR, Christian Bech-Ravn on telephone (+45) 89 89 92 25
- Legal Counsel Berit Fredberg on telephone (+45) 89 89 79 64
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
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