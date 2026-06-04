Asset Workflows Appointed to NHS LPP Framework to Support Improved Asset Visibility and Utilisation Across the NHS

LONDON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Workflows Limited has been appointed to the NHS London Procurement Partnership (LPP) Asset Utilisation Framework (LPP/2025/009), providing NHS organisations with a compliant route to adopt its digital asset tracking and management solution, AssetVoice™.

The framework is accessible across the UK public sector, and supports NHS organisations, including acute, community and mental health trusts, alongside clinical commissioning groups and the wider Integrated Care Systems (ICSs), providing a compliant route to procure digital asset utilisation solutions. It aims to improve asset traceability and utilisation, a growing strategic priority as the health sector seeks to maximise value from existing resources while managing ongoing operational pressures.

AssetVoice™ enables healthcare teams to locate, allocate and manage critical equipment by providing real-time visibility of where assets are, who is using them, and whether they are available. This supports coordination across wards and sites, reduces time spent searching for equipment, and enables more informed decisions about asset deployment.

The platform integrates RFID, barcode, QR code and IoT-enabled tracking technologies, supporting configurable workflows and enabling flexible adoption with minimal disruption. Through this framework,AssetVoice™ will support a range of clinical environments, including radiology, endoscopy, echocardiology and theatre diagnostics, with the flexibility to incorporate additional modalities as required.

The appointment reflects growing demand within the NHS for data-led approaches to asset management, particularly where improved utilisation can support operational efficiency and better-informed capital planning.

Hossein Ghavimi, Technical Director at Asset Workflows Limited, said:

“There is a clear and growing focus across the NHS on making better use of existing assets. AssetVoice™ provides the visibility and control required to support this, enabling organisations to improve utilisation, increase efficiency and support more effective care delivery.”

The NHS London Procurement Partnership framework brings together a selected group of suppliers to help NHS organisations access established solutions through a streamlined procurement process. Asset Workflows Limited’s inclusion reflects its credibility and technical robustness, alongside a commitment to improving asset utilisation, strengthening operational efficiency, and supporting digital transformation across the NHS.

More information on the NHS London Procurement Partnership Asset Utilisation Framework is available here: Asset U t il isation F r amew o rk

About Asset Workflows Limited

Asset Workflows Limited provides cloud-based digital asset tracking and management solutions designed to improve visibility, utilisation and control of critical assets across complex operational environments, including healthcare.

About NHS London Procurement Partnership (LPP)

The NHS London Procurement Partnership (LPP) is a leading procurement organisation supporting NHS and public sector bodies through collaborative frameworks that drive efficiency, value and innovation.

Notes to editors

Asset Workflows Limited is appointed to the NHS LPP Asset Utilisation Framework (LPP/2025/009), enabling eligible NHS and public sector organisations to procure AssetVoice™ via the framework in line with their internal procurement requirements.

Media Contact:

Peter Adam

Email: peter.adam@assetworkflows.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8a195a2-6584-40b2-8180-52827449ef95