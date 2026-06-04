Changes in Martela’s Group Management Team

Martela Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 4.6.2026, at 12:00

Members of the Group Management Team, VP, HR & Sustainability Suvi-Maarit Kario and VP, Brand & Portfolio Eeva Terävä, will leave Martela in order to take up new positions outside the company during August 2026.

Hence Martela will condense the composition of its Group Management Team. Portfolio and Brand will report to CEO and other Eeva’s and Suvi-Maarit's responsibilities will be shared among the GMT.

“Suvi-Maarit has played essential role at Martela in integrating HR management into the company’s strategy, as well as in developing and modernising HR and sustainability functions. Eeva, in turn, has been a key driver in Martela’s workplace development and design as well as leading the brand.

I would like to extend my warmest thanks to both of them for their significant contributions in Martela’s management team and wish them every success in their future roles,” says Panu Ala-Nikkola, CEO of Martela.

Martela Corporation

Panu Ala-Nikkola

CEO

Further information

Panu Ala-Nikkola, CEO, +358 50 502 4728

Distribution

Nasdaq OMX Helsinki

Key news media

www.martela.com

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.

