ALSTOM S.A: 9 July 2026 Combined Shareholders’ Meeting - Availability of the preparatory documents

4 June 2026 – ALSTOM’s shareholders are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 9 July 2026 (the “Meeting”) which will take place at 2:00 PM at 28, avenue George V (“Châteauform’ Le 28 George V”) 75008 Paris.

The Meeting will be broadcasted live and in full on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com). This broadcast will also be available on the Company’s website on a deferred basis within the timeframes provided for by applicable regulations.

The prior notice of the Meeting, which includes the Meeting agenda, the text of the resolutions submitted to the Meeting’s approval and the main details about participating in and voting at the Meeting was published on 1st June 2026 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°65.

The convening notice will be published in the BALO and in a newspaper for legal notices on 22 June 2026.

These notices, the Meeting Brochure as well as the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 22-10-23 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com).

Shareholders are also invited to regularly consult the area dedicated to the Meeting on the Company’s website (www.alstom.com).

About Alstom Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions.



With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.



For more information, please visit www.alstom.com



Contacts Press:







Charles-Etienne LEBATARD – T: +33 (0) 7 63 43 68 60



mediarelations@alstomgroup.com







Philippe MOLITOR – T +33 (0)7 76 00 97 79



Philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com







Investor Relations:







Cyril GUERIN – T: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com







Guillaume GAUVILLE – T: +44 (0)7 588 022 744

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com







Jalal DAHMANE – T: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

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