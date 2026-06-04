ACE Money Transfer Limited Partners with Philippine National Bank to Simplify Remittances for Filipino Expats

Manila, Philippines, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACE Money Transfer Limited, a leading remittance company, regulated and authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority UK and operating in UK, Europe, Australia, and Canada, through its regulated entities, has announced a strategic partnership with Philippine National Bank (PNB), one of the Philippines’ top financial institutions, to enhance money transfer services for Filipino expats worldwide.

Through this collaboration, ACE customers can now send funds to the Philippines with greater convenience, while recipients enjoy flexible options to receive money directly into their bank accounts, through PNB branches, partner outlets, or authorized payout agents. By leveraging PNB’s extensive domestic network, the partnership ensures that beneficiaries across the country can access their funds conveniently.

Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer Limited, said, “Our goal is to make sending money home to the Philippines as easy, transparent, and seamless as possible. We want expats to have confidence that their loved ones can receive funds quickly and safely, wherever they are.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mariana Flores-Caculitan, Head of International Banking & Remittance Group at Philippine National Bank, said, “Through this partnership with ACE Money Transfer Limited, we are aiming to expand our global reach and making life easier for Filipinos, particularly in Europe, UK, Canada, and Australia. What makes ACE Money Transfer exceptional is its extensive reach, competitive exchange rates, transparent fees, and 24/7 multilingual support, all designed to give our kababayans peace of mind. Combined with PNB’s strong overseas presence and our commitment to walk ‘Every Step Together,’ this partnership enables Global Filipinos to send love home to the Philippines every step of the way.”

This initiative further strengthens ACE Money Transfer’s position as a trusted remittance provider in one of the world’s top remittance destinations. By simplifying the process and improving access across the country, the partnership ensures that Global Filipinos can reliably Send Money to Philippines while staying closely connected to their families and communities back home.

Service availability, fees, exchange rates, and delivery times may vary by corridor and are subject to eligibility checks, and applicable laws and regulations.

About ACE Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer is a global remittance provider regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Since 2002, it has grown into a trusted name for millions of customers worldwide, enabling people to send money securely, quickly, and at low cost to support their families and communities back home.

The company operates under strong regulatory oversight, through its locally regulated and registered entities, authorised as a Payment Institution by the FCA in the UK, licensed by the Central Bank of Ireland, regulated by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) and registered with AUSTRAC in Australia. With operations spanning dozens of sending countries and over a hundred receiving destinations, ACE continues to expand its global reach while keeping customer convenience, transparency, and innovation at the heart of its services.





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