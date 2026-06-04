Global Supply Chain Awards 2026 Opens Final Call for Entries Ahead of 29 June Deadline

London, 04 June 2026 – With the 29 June submission deadline fast approaching, Supply Chain Digital and BizClik Media are encouraging organisations and industry professionals to enter the Global Supply Chain Awards 2026 and gain recognition for their achievements on a global stage.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on 8th September in London, bringing together industry leaders to celebrate excellence, innovation and transformation across global supply chain operations.

The Global Supply Chain Awards recognise organisations of all sizes that are driving measurable impact through operational excellence, digital innovation and sustainable practices. With entries closing in just weeks, supply chain professionals are encouraged to submit their achievements across six competitive categories. Begin your entry today to showcase your organisation's success on a global stage.

Celebrating excellence across six award categories

This year's awards feature categories designed to honour both large enterprises and agile mid-sized companies. The Enterprise of the Year (1,000+) award celebrates large-scale organisations that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation and excellence in supply chain management, recognising enterprises with over 1,000 employees that consistently deliver outstanding results and set new benchmarks for operational efficiency, resilience and global impact.

The Company of the Year (<1000) award honours small to mid-sized organisations with fewer than 1,000 employees that have shown remarkable agility, innovation and performance within their supply chain operations, recognising companies driving measurable impact, sustainability and growth in the competitive global market of today.

Recognising innovation and impact

The Transformation Project of the Year category celebrates organisations that have delivered exceptional supply chain transformation projects, recognising strategic initiatives that drive measurable improvements in efficiency, agility and performance through innovation, digitalisation or process redesign.

The Sustainable Supply Chain Award recognises organisations that prioritise sustainability across their supply chain operations, celebrating initiatives that reduce environmental impact, promote ethical practices and integrate long-term sustainability goals while maintaining operational excellence and commercial success. The Global Trade & Logistics Award honours excellence in global trade and logistics management, recognising organisations optimising international operations through innovation, efficiency and resilience. The Digital Supply Chain Award celebrates organisations leveraging digital innovation to enhance visibility, agility and performance across the supply chain.

View the categories here.

The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2025

Industry-leading judging panel

Entries will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of senior supply chain executives from global organisations including Siemens, Apple, Regions, SiriusXM, Aeva, Vodafone, Coupa and IBM. The judging panel includes Alexander Tschentscher, VP Supply Chain Excellence and Supply Chain Strategy at Siemens; Aniket Kulkarni, Global Supply Manager at Apple; Allen Schramm, Vice President, Strategic Sourcing at Regions; Trasha Collins-Reed, Director, Sourcing and Partnerships at SiriusXM; Abhijit Supekar, Senior Director, Global Supply Chain at Aeva; Hicham Nehme, Head of Supply Chain Management, Vodafone Qatar at Vodafone; Dean Bain, SVP Supply Chain at Coupa; and Pushpinder Singh, Partner Global Practice Leader, Supply Chain Transformation & Strategic Offerings at IBM.

Key dates for your diary

Entries close on 29th June 2026, with the shortlist to be announced in July 2026. The awards ceremony will take place on 8th September 2026 in London, providing a platform for winners to connect with industry peers and celebrate their achievements.

Begin your entry today to ensure your organisation's innovations and successes are recognised at this premier industry event.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Supply Chain Digital Magazine

Supply Chain Digital connects the leading supply chain and logistics executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the supply chain community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Supply Chain LIVE

Supply Chain LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. It's where senior executives, rising talent and industry experts come together to tackle the challenges of today and explore tomorrow's opportunities. This global event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability and risk management. Supply Chain LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights and build the connections that move the industry forward.