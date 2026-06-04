Artel Ignites Precision Networking with New Quarra PTP-10G4POE Switch

The Quarra PTP-10G4POE from Artel Video Systems is a rugged Ethernet switch with nanosecond PTP synchronization, PoE+, and 10G connectivity for broadcast, 5G, industrial, and defense networks.



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HUDSON, Mass. and GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artel Video Systems—a brand of Patton® and producer of Media Transport Products—today announced the next-generation Quarra PTP-10G4POE—a high-performance Precision Timing Protocol (PTP) Ethernet switch engineered for broadcast, ProAV, 5G, defense, and industrial networks—is now available for pre-order.

Mission critical. Built for mission-critical timing and synchronization, the carrier-class switch combines IEEE 1588 PTPv2 precision, IGMPv3, advanced PoE+ capabilities, and 10 Gigabit uplink performance in one ruggedized platform.

“The Quarra PTP-10G4POE reflects our commitment to delivering precise timing, resilient networking, and scalable 10G performance for the most demanding broadcast and industrial applications,” said Tim Godby, Director Media Transport Systems, Artel Video Systems.

Built for precision. The Quarra PTP-10G4POE delivers nanosecond-accurate synchronization with support for all IEEE 1588 clocking modes, including:

Ordinary Clock

Boundary Clock

Peer-to-Peer Transparent Clock

End-to-End Transparent Clock





Enhanced timing. The switch also supports NTP v4 and sNTP for enhanced timing stability and security.

Power meets performance. Designed for demanding IP media and industrial environments, the switch features:

24x 10/100/1000 RJ-45 PoE+ ports

4x 1G SFP fiber ports

4x 1G/10G SFP+ uplink ports

136 Gbps switching fabric

8 priority queues for deterministic traffic handling





Ready for modern media networks. The Quarra PTP-10G4POE has been tested for interoperability with:

SMPTE ST 2110

SDVoE

AES67

Dante





Tested. Integration testing has also been completed with industry-standard Grandmaster clocks, including Meinberg and Sonifex.

Built tough. Engineered for harsh deployments, the switch operates in temperatures from -40°C to +60°C and meets IP-30 industrial standards.

Smart management. Operators can configure and monitor the switch through:

Intuitive Web GUI

Local or remote CLI

SNMP v1/v2c/v3 support





Additional capabilities include IGMP Snooping, DHCP Relay Option 82, RSTP/MSTP/ERPS/LACP redundancy, PoE scheduling, PD Alive Check, and advanced traffic management.

Availability. The Quarra PTP-10G4POE is now available for preorder for customers desiring to build next-generation synchronized IP networks.

Product data sheet: go to www.patton.com/artel/quarra-ptp-10g4poe

Related news: Last week, Patton and Probity announced their partnership to deliver a revolutionary new 10-Gigabit data diode kit for secure, unidirectional data transfer.

Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | press@patton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2288949-6267-42c9-a326-644210421dca