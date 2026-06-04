Ontario’s Worst Roads in 2026 Revealed by CAA

Vaughan, ON, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 CAA Worst Roads Campaign has revealed Ontario's worst roads, with Hamilton’s Barton Street East topping the list again for a third time.

The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) was pleased to once again support the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) as a technical partner for the 2026 CAA Worst Roads advocacy campaign.

The CAA Worst Roads Campaign gives Ontarians the opportunity to be heard and reflects the feedback of thousands who want to see better maintenance of roads in their community. With municipal elections taking place later this year, now is the time for civic leaders to present a long-term solution to renew critical infrastructure in their communities.

"People across Ontario have spoken. The CAA Worst Roads campaign gives voice to residents who experience firsthand the impact that deteriorating roads and aging infrastructure have on our lives daily," said Nadia Todorova. "The results underscore the importance of sustained investment in state-of-good-repair infrastructure. Safe, reliable roads are essential to how people move, work, and connect with their communities. With municipal elections taking place this autumn, aspiring civic leaders should be prepared to offer meaningful solutions to address these ongoing infrastructure challenges.”

Nadia added, "Thanks to RCCAO members the Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association (GTSWCA), the Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA) and the Heavy Construction Association of Toronto (HCAT) for stepping up with their technical expertise in verifying this year’s nominations."

RCCAO is happy to partner with CAA to collectively advocate for critical road infrastructure across Ontario. Public awareness and education play a vital role in helping municipal and provincial governments understand residents’ priorities and identify where roadway improvements are most needed. This knowledge is crucial to supporting a prosperous, safe, and sustainable future for all Ontarians.

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2026:

Barton Street East, Hamilton Hurontario Street, Mississauga Notre Dame Avenue, Greater Sudbury Sider Road, Fort Erie Steeles Avenue East, Toronto Sheppard Avenue West, Toronto Panache Lake Road, Greater Sudbury Bathurst Street, Toronto Unwin Avenue, Toronto 6th Line, Innisfil

The complete results of this year’s CAA Worst Roads Campaign including regional results can be viewed at caaworstroads.com.

RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 64 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.