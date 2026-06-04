Ragnarok: Twilight Global Official Launching in Europe and North, Central and South America on June 4, 2026

Seoul, Korea, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Game Vision, Ltd., Gravity’s wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched Ragnarok: Twilight Global, an idle MMORPG Mobile game, in Europe and North, Central and South America on June 4, 2026.

Ragnarok: Twilight Global inherits the classic sentiment of its own Ragnarok IP title while standing out from other games with unique content and systems that had never been attempted before. It is available for download from Google Play and Apple App Store in each respective region in Europe and North, Central and South America and can be played by downloading an APK file from official website.

Ragnarok: Twilight Global has demonstrated both its gameplay and excitement by achieving consecutive success in previously launched regions including China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and Southeast Asia. As key achievements, Ragnarok: Twilight ranked first in free download on Google Play and second in top-grossing on Apple App Store in Taiwan. It also ranked first in four regions in Southeast Asia, and second in Singapore in free download on Google Play. On Apple App Store, it ranked second in Thailand, and third in Malaysia and the Philippines in free download, while ranking second in Thailand and fourth in Malaysia in top-grossing.

Gravity stated, “Ragnarok: Twilight Global differentiated itself from existing titles through its enhanced quality and thorough localization process. We will do our best to create a meaningful record of success in Europe and North, Central and South America.”





[Gravity Official Website]

https://www.gravity.co.kr/

[Ragnarok: Twilight Global Official Website]

https://rotwilightglobal.gnjoy.game

[Ragnarok: Twilight Global Google Play Download Page]

https://rotl.onelink.me/Dwsr/zal67wfm

[Ragnarok: Twilight Global Apple App Store Download Page]

https://rotl.onelink.me/Dwsr/zal67wfm

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Jimin Park

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801