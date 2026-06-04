Parsons Accelerates Mission Success with Advanced AI

Key Takeaways:

Parsons is a proven AI leader with 20+ years of operational experience.

Parsons delivers scalable, real‑world AI applications across national security and infrastructure.

AI‑enabled solutions such as autonomous cyber, counter‑UAS detection, electronic warfare planning, and the intelligent network (iNET®) smart mobility platform are generating revenue, driving margin expansion, and strengthening Parsons’ competitive positioning.



CHANTILLY, Va., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today spotlighted its expanding suite of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that are accelerating mission outcomes and driving growth across its Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. With decades of digital innovation and engineering expertise, the company is realizing returns from AI investments while positioning itself for sustained expansion across the global national security, cyber, space, and infrastructure markets. Parsons’ embedded AI strategy is integrated directly into customer solutions and is a core competitive differentiator.

"AI is a critical enabler of how we deliver mission outcomes. Eight of our last ten $100M+ wins included a critical AI differentiator,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer of Parsons. "From autonomous cyber and counter‑UAS detection to predictive modeling for transportation networks and major infrastructure programs, we’re integrating AI directly into mission‑critical operations, accelerating customer outcomes, strengthening our competitive position, and expanding our addressable market.”

The company’s approach leverages AI to automate complex processes, analyze critical data, and enable predictive modeling across project management, technology development, business capture, and resource allocation. This integrated model ensures the company is delivering AI‑empowered solutions from the lab to the mission at scale; helping customers solve emerging challenges with greater speed and efficiency while strengthening Parsons’ competitive advantage.

Across its Federal Solutions business, Parsons applies AI to accelerate real‑time decision‑making, enhance all‑domain situational awareness, and strengthen threat detection and response. The company’s leadership in modernizing defense acquisition is reinforced by its PALADIN Lab, Parsons’ innovation hub at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The lab provides a secure environment for government, industry, and academia to collaborate on emerging hardware, algorithms, and software within existing architectures. This approach aligns with evolving acquisition priorities that emphasize rapid prototyping, continuous delivery, modularity, and the integration of commercial and non-traditional technologies.

At the PALADIN Lab’s recent AI Summit, Parsons and several commercial partners demonstrated emerging capabilities in advanced ISR, Edge AI, spectrum dominance, and space situational awareness. Parsons supplied the mission context and systems integration expertise that transformed commercial technologies into deployable, defense‑ready solutions. The event, part of the company’s ongoing Tech Demo Series, accelerated adoption pathways for AI‑enabled capabilities across the C5ISR community.

“As demand continues to rise across national security and critical infrastructure, our AI capabilities position us to capture new opportunities and deliver sustained value for our shareholders," added Smith.

Within its Critical Infrastructure segment, Parsons deploys AI to improve project planning and execution, enable predictive maintenance, and optimize resource allocation for major infrastructure programs. The company’s AI‑enabled iNET smart mobility platform, which has been deployed more than 40 times globally, uses predictive analytics to enhance pedestrian safety, reduce vehicle collisions, and optimize traffic flow. Parsons also applies AI to construction supervision, scheduling, and logistics, such as its AI‑powered site intelligence systems on the Abu Dhabi Bridge Inspection Program that enable virtual inspections and creates a searchable digital record of asset conditions.

To learn more about Parsons’ AI capabilities, visit www.parsons.com/ai.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so by law.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us