UV Curable Coatings Market Size to Hit $28.08 Billion by 2035 as VOC Regulations and UV LED Technology Drive Global Adoption | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UV Curable Coatings Market size was valued at USD 9.87 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 28.08 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.97% from 2026 to 2035.

The growth of the market is driven by Increasing adoption of UV LED curing technology due to higher energy efficiency, lower heat generation, and environmental benefits and Growing demand for sustainable and bio-based UV curable resins to support sustainability and regulatory goals.





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Stringent VOC Regulations and Productivity Benefits of UV Curing Technologies to Boost Market Expansion Globally

The UV curable coatings industry should keep growing thanks to both stricter regulations and improved productivity. For one, there's a stronger push in the industrial coating’s scene for lower VOC emissions, focusing on the environment. This regulatory need is separate from companies' wish to cut costs and boost efficiency. At the same time, UV curing offers huge productivity gains; it only takes seconds compared to the minutes or even hours for traditional methods. So, we'll likely see more interest in this tech because of all these factors combined.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Resin Type

Monomers generated approximately 34% of UV curable coatings market revenue in 2025, serving as the reactive diluent component of UV curable formulations globally. Oligomers segment provides the primary performance-defining chemistry across most coating applications.

By Application

The wood coatings segment dominated the UV Curable Coatings market with approximately 28% share in 2025 due to its production process integration, formulation characteristics, and sustainability legislation compliance. Plastic coatings are growing fastest as the automotive interior plastics, consumer electronics housing, and healthcare device component coating markets increasingly specify UV curable systems whose scratch resistance globally.

By End User Industry

The furniture & flooring segment dominated the UV Curable Coatings Market in 2025 owing to high demand for durable, scratch-resistant, and fast-curing coatings used in wood furniture, cabinets, parquet flooring, and decorative surfaces. Electronics segment is the fastest-growing during 2026–2035 due to increasing use of UV curable coatings in printed circuit boards (PCBs), displays, semiconductors, sensors, and consumer electronics.

By Technology

UV LED curing segment is the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period as manufacturers increasingly shift away from conventional mercury lamp systems toward energy-efficient and environmentally friendly alternatives.

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Regional Insights:

During 2025, North America led global UV curable coatings consumption, raking in about 36% of revenue. The U.S. made up roughly 82.47% of the region's revenues. This happened due to strict VOC emission regulations, a mature wood flooring and furniture industry with high UV coating use, and an advanced packaging and printing sector.

In 2025, the U.S. UV Curable Coatings Market was worth about USD 2.30 billion and forecasted to hit USD 6.55 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of around 11.01%. The United States leads North America in commercial advancements for these coatings, mainly because of strict VOC emission rules. Both the California CARB initiative and EPA's ambient air quality standards favor the use of UV curable coatings in industries, boosting their popularity significantly.

The Europe UV Curable Coatings Market is estimated to be USD 2.76 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.28 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.19%. In 2025, Europe got about 28.00% of the worldwide UV curable coatings revenue. Because of rules like the European Union’s Industrial Emissions Directive and different VOC cutback programs run by EU countries, Europe is now a major player when it comes to regulating UV curable coatings. These regs push investments in UV coatings from places like printing, packaging, and furniture makers. So, both environmental goals and strict laws are boosting this market over there.

The Asia Pacific region leads in UV curable coatings growth worldwide. Driven by rapid industrialization in nations, such as China, India, and South Korea, along with stricter VOC emission rules, firms have a strong push to comply by using these coatings. So, both economic surge and tougher regulations fuel this trend.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Allnex Belgium SA

Covestro AG

Arkema SA

IGM Resins BV

Sartomer (Arkema)

Dymax Corporation

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Phoseon Technology Inc.

AkzoNobel NV

PPG Industries Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Company

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Asian Paints Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Cytec Industries Inc. (Solvay)

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.

Rahn AG

DSM Coating Resins (Covestro)

Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2025: AkzoNobel launched its Interpon UV-curable powder coating range for metal substrates, expanding UV curable coating technology into the powder coating application category and demonstrating the technology's extension beyond traditional liquid UV coating formats into solid powder systems that cure through combined UV and heat activation.

2023: Sherwin-Williams introduced an expanded UV-curable wood coatings range with enhanced durability and faster curing times for furniture and flooring applications, reinforcing its commercial position in the largest UV curable coatings application segment.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Resin Performance & Formulation Efficiency Metrics – helps you evaluate the effectiveness of monomers, oligomers, and photoinitiators in improving curing speed, adhesion strength, chemical resistance, and overall coating performance.

– helps you evaluate the effectiveness of monomers, oligomers, and photoinitiators in improving curing speed, adhesion strength, chemical resistance, and overall coating performance. Application Performance Analysis – helps you identify high-growth application areas by analyzing coating durability, scratch resistance, finish quality, and production efficiency across wood, plastic, automotive, and printing applications.

– helps you identify high-growth application areas by analyzing coating durability, scratch resistance, finish quality, and production efficiency across wood, plastic, automotive, and printing applications. VOC Reduction & Sustainability Benchmarks – helps you understand environmental benefits through assessment of VOC emission reduction, material waste minimization, and compliance with evolving sustainability standards.

– helps you understand environmental benefits through assessment of VOC emission reduction, material waste minimization, and compliance with evolving sustainability standards. End-User Adoption & Manufacturing Efficiency Metrics – helps you measure demand trends across furniture & flooring, electronics, automotive, packaging, and industrial sectors while evaluating improvements in throughput, quality, and operational productivity.

– helps you measure demand trends across furniture & flooring, electronics, automotive, packaging, and industrial sectors while evaluating improvements in throughput, quality, and operational productivity. UV LED Technology Adoption Rate – helps you uncover growth opportunities by tracking the transition from conventional UV curing systems to UV LED technologies, supported by gains in energy efficiency, curing speed, and process reliability.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities by tracking the transition from conventional UV curing systems to UV LED technologies, supported by gains in energy efficiency, curing speed, and process reliability. Competitive Landscape & Technology Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key market participants through evaluation of product portfolios, technology advancements, capacity expansions, sustainability initiatives, and recent strategic developments.

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