Workspot Joins Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program to Power the Next Generation of Global Cloud PCs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) announced today that Workspot is the latest organization to join the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program as an independent software vendor (ISV).

As an ISV in the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program, Workspot enables customers to seamlessly migrate from legacy on-premises VDI environments to Akamai Cloud PC — a fully managed, enterprise-grade desktop as a service (DaaS) solution. By running natively on Akamai’s globally distributed cloud, Akamai Cloud PC is designed to leverage the low-latency Akamai network to deliver high-performance computing closer to where users work. The solution integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise identity providers, security frameworks, and custom desktop images, ensuring a secure and consistent experience.

“Workspot is proud to power Akamai Cloud PC and bring the next generation of cloud desktops to enterprises worldwide,” said Subash Gopalkrishnan, CEO of Workspot. “By combining Workspot’s enterprise-grade desktop as a service platform with Akamai’s globally distributed cloud and low-latency network, organizations can seamlessly migrate from legacy on-premises VDI to a modern cloud PC experience that is simpler to deploy, more secure, and built for the performance demands of today’s workforce.”

“We are thrilled to now offer Akamai Cloud PC to customers as a high-performant and simple-to-use DaaS solution,” said Zak Putnam, Area Vice President of Global Cloud Partnerships at Akamai. “Workspot’s participation in the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program expands the options available to customers seeking to modernize their end-user computing. By qualifying as an ISV partner, Workspot provides enterprises with the ability to deploy and scale high-performance virtual desktop solutions across Akamai Cloud, the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.”

The Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program is designed to make solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai’s cloud computing services easily accessible to Akamai customers. The services are provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a rigorous qualification process to ensure they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Cloud. The services are available individually or can work together to form a larger ecosystem of complementary capabilities, which can offer performance and cost benefits by running on a single global platform.

To learn more about the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program, or to join the leading technology companies that partner with Akamai, visit the Akamai Technology Partner Program page .

Additional information about Akamai’s cloud computing services is available at akamai.com .

About Workspot

Workspot is a cloud native desktop as a service (DaaS) platform that enables enterprises to securely deliver cloud PCs, applications, and browser-based workspaces without managing infrastructure. Designed for modern cloud environments, Workspot helps organizations migrate from on-prem VDI to the cloud in weeks while significantly reducing cost and operational complexity. By combining AI-driven FinOps, digital experience monitoring (DEX), and an embedded enterprise browser, Workspot provides full visibility into cost and user experience — helping IT teams optimize performance, control spend, and support distributed workforces at scale.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Olivia Neacsu

Workspot Marketing and Communications

olivia.neacsu@workspot.com

Akamai Media Relations

akamaipr@akamai.com