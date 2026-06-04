Molecular Imaging Market Size Expected to reach USD 14.23 Billion by 2035 as Cancer and Neurology Diagnostics Drive Global Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Molecular Imaging Market was valued at USD 9.25 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.23 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2026–2035.

The global molecular imaging market is advancing steadily as molecular imaging provides non-invasive visualisation of biological processes at the cellular and molecular level, enabling early disease diagnosis, treatment planning, and therapy monitoring with precision that conventional anatomical imaging cannot achieve.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 9.67 Billion

USD 9.67 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 14.23 Billion

USD 14.23 Billion CAGR: 4.5% from 2026 to 2035

4.5% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Largest Region: North America





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Modality

SPECT segment dominated the Molecular Imaging Market with approximately 42.00% share in 2025 due to the large installed base of SPECT and SPECT/CT systems in hospitals globally. PET-CT segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period due to its superior sensitivity and three-dimensional functional imaging capability.

By Application

Oncology segment dominated the Molecular Imaging Market with approximately 32.00% share in 2025 due to global cancer incidence exceeding 20 million new cases annually creating a structurally large and growing base of patients requiring molecular imaging at diagnosis. Neurology segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period as the Alzheimer’s disease molecular imaging market has entered a new commercial phase.

By Product

Systems/Equipment segment dominated the Molecular Imaging Market with approximately 58.70% share in 2025 as capital equipment procurement for PET-CT scanners, SPECT systems, and cyclotron production infrastructure represents the highest-value individual procurement category. Radiopharmaceuticals segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period due to their consumption model creates recurring revenue that scales with procedure volume and expands with each new clinical indication approved.

By End User

Hospitals segment dominated the Molecular Imaging Market with approximately 54.20% share in 2025 as hospital-based nuclear medicine departments and PET imaging centres operate the majority of the world’s molecular imaging systems. Research Institutes segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period as precision medicine programme investment, oncology clinical trial activity, and neurological disease research are creating above-average molecular imaging procurement in academic and commercial research settings.

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Regional Insights:

North America led the global molecular imaging market in 2025. The United States made up about 76% of North America's revenues that year, thanks to strong NIH and NCI research funding, widespread use of top tech, and thorough Medicare coverage for PET oncology scans.

The U.S. Molecular Imaging Market was valued at approximately USD 3.37 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5.06 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.15%. The U.S. leads the world in molecular imaging. In 2023, it made up about 76% of North America's revenue in this field. Their healthcare system's use of top-notch tech, the strong research support from the NIH and NCI, and big players like GE Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers being based there, really amp up both the tech level and commercial activity in this market.

The Europe Molecular Imaging Market is estimated to be USD 2.76 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.11 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.06% during 2026–2035. In Europe, advanced molecular imaging thrives due to tech wizardry from Siemens Healthineers, Philips, and IQVIA Biotech. The ecosystem is boosted by national health reimbursements and EU Horizon funds for research. Hence, it is a comprehensive setup for medical imaging innovations.

Asia Pacific leads in molecular imaging growth, thanks to developing health infrastructures in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. China dominates the region, grabbing about 44.8% of revenues. The region’s growth is driven by the Healthy China 2030 plan, a rise in cancer cases, and more private hospitals adding such services.

Rising Cancer and Neurological Disease Prevalence to Boost Market Growth Globally

The rising number of cancer and neurological diseases drives growth in the molecular imaging market. With more than 20 million new cancer cases each year, and an aging population to boot, there's a constant need for imaging. Plus, Alzheimer’s impacts over 55 million people worldwide. To top it off, FDA approved some new amyloid-lowering treatments in 2023. These therapies require a PET scan to confirm patients need them, creating a whole new commercial imaging demand.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Molecular Imaging Market Report:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Hitachi Medical

Toshiba Medical Systems

Bracco Diagnostics

Lantheus Holdings

Curium

Positron Corporation

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Molecular Templates

IBA

Sofie Biosciences

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Recent Developments:

2023: GE Healthcare launched a next-generation SPECT/CT system in late 2023, improving diagnostic efficiency in cardiology and oncology through enhanced image quality and reduced scan time that improves patient throughput in high-volume nuclear medicine departments.

GE Healthcare launched a next-generation SPECT/CT system in late 2023, improving diagnostic efficiency in cardiology and oncology through enhanced image quality and reduced scan time that improves patient throughput in high-volume nuclear medicine departments. 2024: Lantheus Holdings expanded PYLARIFY commercial access in 2024 by achieving broader Medicare coverage across additional prostate cancer clinical indications, demonstrating the progressive reimbursement expansion pathway for novel diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals whose clinical evidence accumulation sustains coverage broadening.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE BURDEN & IMAGING DEMAND ANALYSIS – helps you understand how rising cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological disease prevalence is driving molecular imaging procedure volumes across regions.

– helps you understand how rising cancer, cardiovascular, and neurological disease prevalence is driving molecular imaging procedure volumes across regions. MOLECULAR IMAGING PROCEDURE VOLUME METRICS – helps you evaluate PET, SPECT, PET-CT, and PET-MRI utilization trends, supporting investment and capacity planning decisions.

– helps you evaluate PET, SPECT, PET-CT, and PET-MRI utilization trends, supporting investment and capacity planning decisions. RADIOPHARMACEUTICAL UTILIZATION TRENDS – helps you identify demand patterns for FDG tracers, targeted radiotracers, and theranostic agents across clinical applications.

– helps you identify demand patterns for FDG tracers, targeted radiotracers, and theranostic agents across clinical applications. HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE & INVESTMENT ANALYSIS – helps you assess regional spending on diagnostic imaging, PET/SPECT facility expansion, nuclear medicine centers, and government funding initiatives.

– helps you assess regional spending on diagnostic imaging, PET/SPECT facility expansion, nuclear medicine centers, and government funding initiatives. AI & HYBRID IMAGING TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you track the integration of AI-powered image analysis, hybrid imaging systems, and advanced diagnostic technologies improving clinical outcomes.

– helps you track the integration of AI-powered image analysis, hybrid imaging systems, and advanced diagnostic technologies improving clinical outcomes. CLINICAL RESEARCH & REGULATORY APPROVAL LANDSCAPE – helps you understand ongoing clinical trial activity, novel imaging agent development, and regulatory approvals shaping future market opportunities.

Molecular Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.25 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 14.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.5% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Manual Wound Irrigation Systems, Battery-Operated Wound Irrigation Systems)

• By Application (Surgical Wounds, Chronic Wounds, Traumatic Wounds, Burns, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Wound Care Centers, Home Care Settings, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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