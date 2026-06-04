Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

4 June 2026

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 8 June 2026

Effective from 8 June 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 8 June 2026 to 7 September 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030513155, (SNP), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 8 June 2026: 3.4940% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

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