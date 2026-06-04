The Catalyst/Millburn Hedge Strategy Fund (MBXIX) Surpasses $10 Billion in Assets Under Management

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Funds today announced that the Catalyst/Millburn Hedge Strategy Fund (MBXIX) has surpassed $10 billion in assets under management ($10.13 billion as of June 1, 2026), underscoring a shift in how investors are positioning portfolios to meet long-term investment objectives in an increasingly complex market environment.

As traditional stock and bond allocations have struggled to consistently deliver diversification and attractive returns, particularly during periods such as the “lost decade” of the 2000s and recent market drawdowns, investors are increasingly seeking alternative strategies that have the potential to provide resilience across market cycles. MBXIX offers investors a compelling strategy with a differentiated approach designed to generate returns in both rising and falling markets.

MBXIX combines a portfolio of active long/short managed futures with a strategic equity component, providing exposure to over 125 global markets. This broad opportunity set allows the Fund to capture trends across asset classes and geographies, positioning it as a powerful complement to traditional portfolios that have shown limitations during periods of heightened volatility and increased correlation of traditional asset classes during market crises. The ability to navigate both bull and bear markets has been a key driver of investor adoption.

“Reaching $10 billion in assets under management is less about the milestone itself and more about what it represents,” said Jerry Szilagyi, CEO of Catalyst Funds. “Investors are recognizing that traditional portfolios alone may not be sufficient to achieve long-term goals. Strategies like MBXIX are designed to address that gap by providing diversification and return potential when it may be needed most.”

The Fund’s approach is grounded in a fully systematic investment process developed by Millburn Ridgefield LLC, a pioneer in quantitative investing with over 50 years of experience. By relying on a disciplined, model-driven framework, the strategy strives to remove emotion from decision-making and seeks to consistently capture market trends across a wide range of environments.

“Crossing $10 billion reflects a shift in how investors think about diversification,” said Dr. Michael Soss, CIO of Millburn. “Traditional portfolios have become more correlated and more fragile. Investors are increasingly seeking strategies that are explicitly designed to perform across regimes and provide diversification when it matters most.”

Catalyst Funds offers 19 distinct strategies designed to help investors achieve income and growth objectives while managing risk and volatility.

For more information, please visit www.catalystmf.com. For media inquiries regarding this announcement, please contact Deborah Kostroun of Zito Partners at 201-403-8185.

NOTICE

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Catalyst Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 866-447-4228 or at www.CatalystMF.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Catalyst Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Neither Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC nor Millburn Ridgefield LLC are affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

Risk Considerations

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss.

There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Investing in the Fund carries certain risks. The Fund will invest a percentage of its assets in derivatives, such as futures, forwards and options contracts, and hedging strategies. The use of such derivatives and the resulting high portfolio turn-over may expose the Fund to additional risks that it would not be subject to if it invested directly in the securities and commodities underlying those derivatives. The Fund may experience losses that exceed those experienced by funds that do not use futures, forwards and options contracts, and hedging strategies. Investing in commodities markets may subject the Fund to greater volatility than investments in traditional securities. Currency trading risks include market risk, credit risk and country risk. Foreign investing involves risks not typically associated with U.S. investments. Changes in interest rates and the liquidity of certain investments could affect the Fund’s overall performance. Other risks include U.S. Government securities risks and investments in fixed income securities. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities or derivatives owned by the Fund. Furthermore, the use of leveraging can magnify the potential for gain or loss and amplify the effects of market volatility on the Fund’s share price. The Fund is subject to regulatory change and tax risks; changes to current rules could increase costs associated with an investment in the Fund. These factors may affect the value of your investment.

Glossary:

Drawdowns: The percentage decline from an asset's or portfolio's peak value to its lowest subsequent trough before a new peak is achieved.

Long/Short: Long/short investment is a strategy that simultaneously buys undervalued stocks (long positions) expected to rise and sells borrowed overvalued stocks (short positions) expected to fall.

Lost Decade: A decade where an asset class generates negative returns. With regards to this piece, the “Lost Decade” referenced is for stocks, as represented by the S&P 500 TR Index, starting on 12/31/1999 and lasting until 12/31/2009.

Managed Futures refers to professionally managed portfolios of futures, forwards and options contracts, often used as alternative investments for diversification purposes.

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