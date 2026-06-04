Plug to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 11, 2026

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of its annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast can be accessed from Plug’s homepage, www.plugpower.com, or directly at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PLUG2026. Jose Luis Crespo, Plug’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will deliver a presentation providing a general corporate overview, to be followed by a question-and-answer session, immediately following the business portion of the annual meeting.

Stockholders of record will be able to submit questions on the day of the meeting in writing through the virtual annual meeting website using the 16-digit control number located in their proxy card. Guests without a 16-digit control number may listen to the meeting in listen-only mode but will not be able to submit questions.

A playback of the webcast will be available at www.plugpower.com for a period of time following the meeting.

About Plug

Plug designs, builds, and operates a fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation, enabling the global hydrogen economy. A first mover in the industry, Plug delivers electrolyzers, fuel cells, and hydrogen production plants to customers across material handling, industrial applications, and energy markets, advancing energy resilience and industrial decarbonization.

Plug’s GenEco electrolyzers span five continents, while more than 74,000 GenDrive fuel cell systems operate worldwide across 280+ hydrogen-powered material handling sites. Plug also operates its own hydrogen generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced supply, with production facilities currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, representing a combined capacity of approximately 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world, Plug serves global leaders including Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Plug Media Contact

Teal Hoyos

media@plugpower.com