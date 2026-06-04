B2U and Waymo Launch Landmark Partnership to Give Autonomous Fleet Batteries a Second Life

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2U Storage Solutions today announced a strategic supply agreement with Waymo, the leader in autonomous vehicle technology, to repurpose batteries from their fleet of electric vehicles once retired from automotive use. The used battery packs will be installed into battery energy storage systems interconnected to the electric grid and will provide valuable grid services in electricity markets from California to Texas—supporting the same electricity grids where Waymo’s autonomous fleet is already active.

This landmark partnership creates a sustainable pipeline for used electric vehicle batteries, fortifying local power grids with reliable energy storage and directly addressing electronic waste. The initiative will transition thousands of retired vehicles from the road to the power sector. B2U’s cost-effective technology repurposes EV batteries into safe, high-performing battery energy storage systems, capturing residual value that would otherwise be lost in direct recycling. B2U manages the units through their second life, ensuring proper recycling after the batteries’ residual value has been realized. This approach maximizes the utility of the batteries as affordable, bankable alternatives to batteries built from new materials.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in B2U’s mission to provide integrated repurposing services to the automotive industry,” said Freeman Hall, CEO of B2U Storage Solutions. “By extending the use of these batteries as grid storage, we are monetizing the full potential of EV batteries, now providing crucial stability to the power grid as energy demand continues to grow.”

The repurposing process extends the functional life of the lithium-ion batteries by several years. Once deployed as stationary storage, the systems will capture excess renewable energy during periods of low demand and dispatch it during peak usage times, providing necessary capacity to the power grid and serving local communities.

“Our shared fleet of EVs provide a massive opportunity to support the growth of clean energy on the electricity grid while expanding the circular economy,” said Adam Lenz, Head of Sustainability & Environment at Waymo. “Through this partnership, we can repurpose our batteries for local grid storage and ensure our batteries continue to provide economic and environmental value to the community long after they’ve retired from the road.”

About B2U Storage Solutions

B2U Storage Solutions manufactures, develops, deploys and operates Battery Energy Storage Systems with our patent pending EV Pack Storage “EPS” technology and integrated repurposing services, leveraging repurposed EV batteries. Our proven, bankable energy storage solutions provide a safe, affordable, and circular alternative for grid-scale projects, leveraging a reliable domestic battery supply.

Media inquiries for B2U: b2u@fischtankpr.com

About Waymo

Waymo is the world’s leading autonomous driving technology company, delivering over 500,000 fully autonomous trips per week across 10 cities. Driven by a mission to be the World’s Most Trusted Driver, Waymo is committed to improving safety and mobility for all. Waymo’s sustainability initiatives focus on expanding access to shared electric mobility and fostering walkable, bikeable, and transit-rich communities.

Media inquiries for Waymo: press@waymo.com; anjelicap@google.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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