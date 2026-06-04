Option Care Health Appoints Robert Okunski as Vice President, Investor Relations

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced the appointment of Robert Okunski as Vice President, Investor Relations effective May 26, 2026.

In this role, Okunski will lead the Company’s investor relations strategy and serve as the primary liaison between Option Care Health and the investment community. He will be responsible for communicating the Company’s business strategy, financial performance, capital allocation priorities and long-term growth opportunities to investors, analysts and other key stakeholders.

“Bob brings more than two decades of investor relations leadership experience across healthcare, technology and energy industries,” said Meenal Sethna, Chief Financial Officer of Option Care Health. “His proven track record of building best-in-class investor relations programs, strengthening investor engagement and enhancing transparency, elevating corporate visibility, will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategy and create long-term shareholder value.”

Okunski joins Option Care Health from Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, where he served as Vice President of Investor Relations. During his tenure, he led the company’s investor relations strategy, enhanced engagement with institutional investors and analysts, and increased the company’s visibility within the investment community.

Prior to Enhabit, Okunski held senior investor relations leadership positions at Velo3D Inc., SunPower Corporation, Spansion Inc. and PeopleSoft.

Okunski holds a Master of Business Administration from Moravian University and a Bachelor of Arts from Colgate University.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com .

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