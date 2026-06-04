AEON Biopharma to Present Data Demonstrating Structural and Functional Comparability of ABP-450 to BOTOX® at the 68th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society

IRVINE, Calif., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AEON), a biopharmaceutical company advancing ABP-450 as a biosimilar to BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) for therapeutic use to achieve full-label U.S. market entry, today announced the presentation of new analytical and functional data supporting biosimilarity of ABP-450 to BOTOX® at the 68th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society (“AHS”), being held June 4-7, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The poster is being presented by Chad K. Oh, M.D., AEON's Chief Medical Officer.

The data being presented today builds on previously reported primary structure findings by adding functional evidence demonstrating highly similar biological activity between ABP-450 and BOTOX® across multiple orthogonal analytical approaches: genomic sequence alignment, LC-MS peptide mapping, and the LD 50 potency assay. LC-MS peptide mapping demonstrated 93%-99% sequence coverage across the core neurotoxin (BoNT/A1) and accessory proteins (NTNH, HA70, HA33, and HA17), with no variant peptides observed between ABP-450 and BOTOX®. In the LD 50 potency assay, all ABP-450 lots fell within predefined equivalence criteria established from BOTOX® reference results, reinforcing functional similarity and further strengthening the analytical foundation supporting biosimilarity.

The AHS Annual Scientific Meeting is a leading forum for headache specialists and a central venue for advancing clinical and scientific dialogue in chronic migraine, the largest therapeutic indication for botulinum toxin. BOTOX® is currently the only botulinum toxin therapy approved for the treatment of chronic migraine.

AHS 2026 Presentation Details (Today)

Title: Establishing Structural and Functional Comparability Between ABP-450 and OnabotulinumtoxinA to Support Biosimilarity

Format: Poster presentation (abstract #: 2349958, main window)

Presenter: Chad K. Oh, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, AEON Biopharma

Date: Thursday June 4, 2026

Time: 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing full-label access to the U.S. therapeutic neurotoxin market via biosimilarity to BOTOX®. The U.S. therapeutic neurotoxin market exceeds $3.0 billion annually, representing a major opportunity for biosimilar entry. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus, Inc. under the name Jeuveau®. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong Pharmaceutical in a facility that has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, and European Medicines Agency for the manufacture of third-party botulinum toxin products. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. To learn more about AEON, visit www.aeonbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include specific statements regarding the potential for ABP-450 to demonstrate biosimilarity to BOTOX® based on analytical and functional data, the implications of such data for the development and regulatory pathway of ABP-450, and AEON’s plans to pursue full-label U.S. market entry for therapeutic indications. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this press release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC or Canadian securities regulators.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Hershel Berry

Blueprint Life Science Group

hberry@Bplifescience.com

Source: AEON Biopharma