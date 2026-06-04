Gogo secures $7.5 million NOAA contract, providing mission-critical communications services for ‘hurricane hunter’ aircraft

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SD Government, a Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) company serving the military and government markets, announced today that it has secured a multi-year framework contract from the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This contract supports the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (AOC), home to the renowned Hurricane Hunter fleet, including the Lockheed Martin WP-3D aircraft known as “Kermit” and “Miss Piggy,” among others. These aircraft provide essential research data, enabling effective, real-time, actionable information.

The agreement includes a total obligation of $7.5 million for SD Government to deliver a comprehensive mission communications solution. This includes L-Band satellite communications (SATCOM), ground infrastructure, and cybersecurity solutions via Gogo’s data center in Melbourne, Florida, along with Gogo’s FlightDeck Freedom cockpit datalink software suite, ensuring reliable communications and streamlined flight operations ahead of the upcoming hurricane season.

“NOAA is a trusted global leader in airborne research, offering life-saving services to the U.S. and other nations. We're proud to support the delivery of vital data from the storm’s eye to decision-makers, utilizing our robust and reliable networks and infrastructure,” says Ben Massey, Senior Vice President of Government Sales at Gogo.

Photo caption: SD Government, a Gogo company, has secured a $7.5 million NOAA contract providing mission-critical communications services for ‘hurricane hunter’ aircraft including this NOAA Lockheed WP-3D Orion N43RF (Photo: NOAA)

About SD Government, a Gogo Company

SD Government (SDG), a Gogo company, is a leading global operator of customized, secure end-to-end satellite connectivity services that deliver assured global access to networks, voice, data, and video applications on land and in the air. As part of the Gogo family, SDG leverages Gogo’s advanced technology ecosystem to provide integrated, mission-critical connectivity solutions to government and military operators worldwide.

Each SDG solution is scalable from simple point-to-point links to complete, end-to-end global systems that are fully interoperable and seamlessly integrated with government networks for enhanced situational awareness and faster response.

Providing customers with solutions across GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, encompassing L-, Ku-, Ka-, and frequency bands, SDG delivers innovative turnkey capabilities backed by Gogo’s proven expertise in aviation and connectivity infrastructure. The portfolio includes equipment, systems integration, ground networks, satellite airtime, training, and 24/7/365 global support.

Government customers trust SDG to deliver resilient, agnostic solutions with the highest quality of service and customer support, provided by an expert team of military veterans and technical specialists experienced in managing complex communications requirements to ensure mission success. Visit www.sdgov.gogoair.com

Media contacts

Caroline Phaneuf – Arena Group

Caroline@arenagroupassociates.com

+1 514 778 5092

Stacey Giglio

sgiglio@gogoair.com

+1 321 361 6101

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to continue to generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity and other service offerings; our development and fixed-price contracts; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; our dependence on single-source, third party satellite network providers; the impact of competition; our ability to maintain high-quality customer support; our reliance on third parties for equipment components and services; our participation in U.S. government contracts; our participation in non-U.S. government contracts; the finite useful life of satellites; the impact of global supply chain and logistics issues, tariffs and inflationary trends; the continued expansion of our business outside of the United States; foreign currency risk; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees, and the loss of any key personnel; the impact of pandemics or other outbreaks of contagious diseases, and the measures implemented to combat them; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to fully utilize portions of our deferred tax assets; the impact of attention to climate change, conservation measures and other sustainability-related matters; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our ability to integrate Satcom Direct’s business, and the potential failure to realize or delay in realizing all of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; the changes in executive management that occurred as part of the Satcom Direct acquisition; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G, Gogo Galileo or other next generation technologies; our ability to maintain our rights to use our licensed 4Mhz of ATG spectrum in the United States and obtain rights to additional spectrum if needed; the impact of service interruptions or delays, cyberattacks, technology failures, equipment damage or system disruptions or failures; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in our products and services; the impact of our use of open-source software; the impact of equipment failure or material defects or errors in our software; our ability to comply with applicable foreign ownership limitations; the impact of government regulation of communication networks, and the internet; the ongoing partial government shutdown; our possession and use of personal information; risks associated with participation in the FCC Reimbursement Program; our ability to comply with anti-bribery, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws; the extent of expenses, liabilities or business disruptions resulting from litigation; the impact of global climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to it; the impact of the distribution of income among various jurisdictions in which we operate as well as changes in tax law or regulation on our U.S. and non-U.S. tax liabilities; the impact of changes in laws and regulations on U.S. government contractors; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; our ability to obtain additional financing to refinance or repay our existing indebtedness the impact of restrictions and limitations in the agreements and instruments governing our debt; the impact of an increase in interest rates; the impact of a substantial portion of our indebtedness being secured by substantially all of our assets; the impact of a substantial change in rating assigned by a rating agency; the volatility of our stock price; our ability to fully utilize our tax losses; the dilutive impact of future stock issuances; the impact of our stockholder concentration; our ability to fulfill the obligations of being a public company; the impact of an identified material weakness in our internal controls; the impact of certain provisions of our charter, bylaws, and Delaware law; and other factors listed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2026 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3130b397-15a2-41fc-89e3-26b304eb413b