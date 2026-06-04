Rubicon Organics Celebrates Double Win at the 2026 Grow Up Industry Awards

1964 Supply Co.™ awarded Brand of the Year

Simply Bare™ Organics awarded Best Dry Flower for BC Organic Fruit Loopz



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling premium and super-premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it received multiple honours at the 2026 Grow Up Industry Awards including Brand of the Year for 1964 Supply Co.™ and Best Dry Flower for Simply Bare™ Organics BC Organic Fruit Loopz. These recognitions reflect the strength of the Company’s brand portfolio and genetic library, the consistency of its product quality, and its continued leadership in premium cannabis.

“Rubicon is building a house of leading premium brands, leveraging our deep genetic library and craft cultivation methods to consistently deliver the experiences consumers and budtenders expect from our products” said Margaret Brodie, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon Organics, “These awards reflect the industry-leading product quality that has established Rubicon’s position as Canada’s number one selling1 premium licensed producer.”

Since 2019, the Grow Up Awards have served as a national benchmark for excellence within Canada’s cannabis sector, recognizing leading companies and innovators across cultivation, product development, and commercial performance. Held annually in Toronto as part of the Grow Up Conference & Expo, the awards highlight those setting new standards for quality and consistency in a highly competitive market. Rubicon Organics’ recognition for the second consecutive year reflects the company’s continued momentum and reinforces its position as a leader in the premium cannabis category.

1 Hifyre retail market share data for the periods January 2025 to December 2025 and January 2026 to March 2026.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.



The Company operates two complementary cultivation facilities in British Columbia: the flagship 125,000-square-foot Pacifica hybrid greenhouse in Delta and the 47,500-square-foot Cascadia indoor facility in Hope, acquired in 2025 and expected to increase annual production capacity by approximately 40% and begin generating revenue in the first half of 2026.



With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.



As the Canadian market continues to evolve and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s continued focus on premium quality, thoughtful innovation, and operational excellence has supported steady revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.



Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.



For more information visit www.rubiconorganics.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

The forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain assumptions that management considers reasonable under the circumstances, including expectations regarding the Company’s continued brand recognition, product quality, consumer demand, and leadership in the premium cannabis market. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s business and the industry in which it operates. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking information in this press release include, among others, risks related to regulatory approvals, changes in market conditions, competition, supply chain disruptions, the Company's ability to maintain certification standards, the successful implementation of its business strategy, and other risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.