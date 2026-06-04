CanLift Invests in 180 Units to Support Ontario’s Infrastructure Projects

Burlington, Ontario, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanLift Equipment Ltd. (“CanLift” or the “Company”) has added over 180 new units to its fleet as part of a multi-million-dollar investment to support increasing equipment demand across Ontario’s infrastructure pipeline, including hospitals, energy projects, and privately-owned industrial and commercial builds. The expansion is led by a significant increase in JLG lifts, alongside the introduction of specialty equipment from Jekko, with additional units from HELI and MEC.

The majority of CanLift’s new units are being deployed into equipment classes already running at high utilization, including JLG 1930ES , standard 19-foot scissor lifts; JLG ES1930M , micro-sized units; JLG 1850SJ , telescopic boom lifts; and MEC MME20 , vertical mast lifts.

In addition to scaling core classes, the investment also addresses a common jobsite constraint by bringing specialty lifting and a broader range of material handling equipment in-house that has traditionally required third-party sourcing. CanLift has added Jekko SPX328 and SPX532 mini crawler cranes; Jekko MPK06.2 and MPK10.2 minipickers with upgraded vacuum manipulators; and HELI 5,000- and 6,000- lb four-stage straight-mast forklifts, expanding the Company’s ability to support compact lifting at urban job sites and high-reach material handling applications.

CanLift has also become the exclusive dealer for Jekko in Southern Ontario through Leavitt Cranes, Jekko’s master national dealer for Canada. “CanLift’s stellar reputation for service across the GTA and beyond makes them an ideal partner in delivering Jekko’s industry-leading innovation,” said Rob Dattilo, Business Development Manager at Leavitt Cranes.

“Specialty lifting has typically meant adding another supplier to the job,” said Johnny Dragicevic, Managing Partner at CanLift. “By closing the gap between core and niche equipment, our focus is on making sure contractors are not piecing together solutions across vendors and can secure what they need from a single source without delays.”

Alongside the fleet expansion, CanLift continues to invest in manufacturer-led certifications, advanced diagnostic capabilities, and the training of its growing team of technicians, ensuring uptime across a broader and more specialized equipment mix.

The announcement coincides with CanLift’s 17th anniversary, celebrated on May 14, reflecting how the business has scaled alongside the complexity of the projects it supports. The timing reflects a deliberate approach to add both fleet and service capacity ahead of increasing project demand.





About CanLift Equipment Ltd.

Established in 2009, CanLift Equipment Ltd. rents, sells, and services aerial lift and material handling equipment from top industry manufacturers like Genie, JLG, Skyjack, and more. Headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, with a second branch located in London, CanLift is proud to be one of the largest independently owned lift equipment providers in the province. CanLift’s experienced sales team and highly skilled service team go above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. For more information, visit https://www.canlift.ca/ .

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