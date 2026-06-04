JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 June 2026, record date as of the 12 June 2026 & payment date is the 08 July 2026: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.352400 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.320300 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.290400 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.356300 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.257500 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.186600 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.182500 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.251700 JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.188100 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.137400 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.118000 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.168000 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.171200 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.149400 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.207100 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.207400 JPM Europe Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00064TWYK9 0.228800 Enquiries: Matheson Phone: +353 1 232 2000

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