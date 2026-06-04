Dundee Corporation Announces Voting Results From 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) which was held on June 3, 2026. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:
Appointment of Auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as Auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|357,177,862
|99.95
|Votes Withheld
|169,908
|0.05
|Total Votes Cast
|357,347,770
|100
Election of Directors
The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:
|Name
|Votes in Favour
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|Tanya Covassin
|353,175,008
|99.83
|604,976
|0.17
|Jaimie Donovan
|353,321,153
|99.87
|458,831
|0.13
|Jonathan Goodman
|353,313,305
|99.87
|466,679
|0.13
|Bruce McLeod
|353,401,069
|99.89
|378,915
|0.11
|Andrew Molson
|353,232,202
|99.85
|547,782
|0.15
|Peter Nixon
|353,398,453
|99.89
|381,531
|0.11
|Allen Palmiere
|353,221,768
|99.84
|558,216
|0.16
Approval of Unallocated Awards under Share Incentive Plan
The shareholders approved by ordinary resolution all unallocated awards under the Corporation’s Amended and Restated Share Incentive Plan:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|349,510,041
|98.79
|Votes Against
|4,269,943
|1.21
|Total Votes Cast
|353,779,984
|100
Approval of Unallocated Awards under Deferred Share Unit Plan
The shareholders approved by ordinary resolution all unallocated awards under the Corporation’s Amended and Restated Deferred Share Unit Plan:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|349,590,437
|98.82
|Votes Against
|4,189,547
|1.18
|Total Votes Cast
|353,779,984
|100
Approval of Amended and Restated Retained Bonus Plan
The shareholders approved by ordinary resolution the Corporation’s Amended and Restated Retained Bonus Plan:
|Total Votes
|% of Votes Cast
|Votes in Favour
|349,497,190
|98.79
|Votes Against
|4,282,794
|1.21
|Total Votes Cast
|353,779,984
|100
ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:
Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. The Corporation is primarily engaged in acquiring mineral resource assets. The Corporation operates with the objective of unlocking value through strategic investments in mining projects globally. Our team conducts due diligence in order to assess the geological, technical, environmental, and financial merits and risks of each project and looks to deploy capital where it can either seek to generate investment returns or where the Corporation can collaborate with operating partners and take strategic partnerships through direct interests in mining operations.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir@dundeecorporation.com