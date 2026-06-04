Dundee Corporation Announces Voting Results From 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) which was held on June 3, 2026. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as Auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast

Votes in Favour 357,177,862 99.95

Votes Withheld 169,908 0.05

Total Votes Cast 357,347,770 100



Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the seven nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Tanya Covassin 353,175,008 99.83 604,976 0.17 Jaimie Donovan 353,321,153 99.87 458,831 0.13 Jonathan Goodman 353,313,305 99.87 466,679 0.13 Bruce McLeod 353,401,069 99.89 378,915 0.11 Andrew Molson 353,232,202 99.85 547,782 0.15 Peter Nixon 353,398,453 99.89 381,531 0.11 Allen Palmiere 353,221,768 99.84 558,216 0.16

Approval of Unallocated Awards under Share Incentive Plan

The shareholders approved by ordinary resolution all unallocated awards under the Corporation’s Amended and Restated Share Incentive Plan:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 349,510,041 98.79 Votes Against 4,269,943 1.21 Total Votes Cast 353,779,984 100

Approval of Unallocated Awards under Deferred Share Unit Plan

The shareholders approved by ordinary resolution all unallocated awards under the Corporation’s Amended and Restated Deferred Share Unit Plan:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 349,590,437 98.82 Votes Against 4,189,547 1.18 Total Votes Cast 353,779,984 100

Approval of Amended and Restated Retained Bonus Plan

The shareholders approved by ordinary resolution the Corporation’s Amended and Restated Retained Bonus Plan:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 349,497,190 98.79 Votes Against 4,282,794 1.21 Total Votes Cast 353,779,984 100

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. The Corporation is primarily engaged in acquiring mineral resource assets. The Corporation operates with the objective of unlocking value through strategic investments in mining projects globally. Our team conducts due diligence in order to assess the geological, technical, environmental, and financial merits and risks of each project and looks to deploy capital where it can either seek to generate investment returns or where the Corporation can collaborate with operating partners and take strategic partnerships through direct interests in mining operations.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations

T: (416) 864-3584

E: ir@dundeecorporation.com