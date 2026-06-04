Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Forecasted to Hit USD 39.07 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market size was valued at USD 20.99 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 39.07 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

The market for cardiac rhythm management devices is expanding steadily and structurally. At almost 32% of all fatalities each year, cardiovascular illnesses continue to be the major cause of death worldwide. The number of patients in need of rhythm management intervention is still growing due to arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Size & Forecast

Market Size in 2026 (Estimated): USD 22.33 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 39.07 Billion

CAGR: 6.40% from 2026 to 2035

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Largest Region: North America

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Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden and Device Innovation to Accelerate Market Expansion Globally

The primary structural factor propelling market growth is still the increasing incidence of cardiovascular conditions, especially atrial fibrillation and heart failure. Globally, the prevalence of rhythm abnormalities has been steadily rising due to aging populations, obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Leadless pacemakers, wearable defibrillators, and subcutaneous ICDs are examples of technological progress that is increasing treatment eligibility and enhancing clinical results. Furthermore, constant patient surveillance, fewer emergency interventions, and better long-term illness management are all made possible by remote monitoring integration.

Leading Players Listed in the Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Report are:

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Biotronik

Philips Healthcare

LivaNova

Zoll Medical

Nihon Kohden

Schiller AG

Mindray Medical

BPL Medical Technologies

CU Medical Systems

Defibtech

Cardiac Science

MED-EL

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product, Defibrillators Segment Dominated the Market; Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Due to their vital function in avoiding sudden cardiac death in high-risk patients with structural heart disease, defibrillators held a dominant 43% market share in 2025. Due to growing clinical evidence supporting its use in a wider range of heart failure patients, including those with earlier-stage disease and non-traditional electrical conduction characteristics, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) is predicted to develop at the quickest rate.

By Application, Arrhythmia Segment Dominated the Market; Heart Failure Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Due to the rapidly increasing global burden of atrial fibrillation and other rhythm disorders affecting tens of millions of patients globally, the Arrhythmia segment held a dominant 58% market in 2025. Due to the increased clinical use of CRT and remote monitoring technologies that lower hospitalization rates and enhance long-term patient outcomes, heart failure is the application segment with the quickest pace of growth.

By End User, Hospitals Segment Dominated the Market; Ambulatory Surgical Centres Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Due to the need for post-implant monitoring infrastructure, surgical skills, and electrophysiology labs, hospitals held a dominant 67% share in 2025. As low-risk pacemaker implantation procedures rapidly move to outpatient settings due to cost effectiveness and increased procedural safety data, ambulatory surgery centers are predicted to develop at the quickest rate.

Regional Insights:

With a about 44% market share in 2025, North America led the world thanks to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, robust reimbursement mechanisms, and widespread use of next-generation CRM technologies. Due to the large prevalence of cardiovascular illness and the robust presence of top manufacturers, the United States generates the majority of regional income.

The U.S. Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 10.59 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.72 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.40%. The U.S. market growth is supported by strong reimbursement coverage under Medicare and private insurance, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and the presence of leading manufacturers such as Medtronic, Abbott, and Boston Scientific. The FDA’s structured approval pathway for novel CRM technologies continues to drive consistent product innovation and replacement cycles.

The Europe Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is estimated to be USD 6.21 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.05% during 2026–2035. Strong regulatory frameworks, cutting-edge electrophysiology infrastructure, and widespread use of MRI-compatible and leadless devices are expected to support the mature and technologically advanced European cardiac rhythm management devices market.

Due to the rapidly rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and the rising use of implantable cardiac devices, Asia Pacific is the region with the quickest rate of growth. India is becoming a high-growth market as a result of growing healthcare access and insurance coverage, while China maintains the greatest regional share due to robust hospital networks and indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

Recent Developments:

2024: Abbott received FDA approval for the AVEIR DR dual-chamber leadless pacemaker system in 2024, the first dual-chamber leadless pacing system commercially approved, eliminating transvenous leads that represent the primary complication source of conventional pacemaker systems.

Abbott received FDA approval for the AVEIR DR dual-chamber leadless pacemaker system in 2024, the first dual-chamber leadless pacing system commercially approved, eliminating transvenous leads that represent the primary complication source of conventional pacemaker systems. 2024: Boston Scientific launched international expansion of its EMPOWER Modular Pacing System in 2024, receiving European and Asia Pacific regulatory approvals for its leadless ventricular pacemaker and extending commercial access to high-volume electrophysiology centres beyond the U.S. initial launch market.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CARDIAC DEVICE TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – evaluates penetration of leadless pacemakers, ICDs, CRT devices, and wearable defibrillators across global markets.

– evaluates penetration of leadless pacemakers, ICDs, CRT devices, and wearable defibrillators across global markets. ARRHYTHMIA & HEART FAILURE PATIENT BURDEN ANALYSIS – assesses global disease prevalence and device-based intervention demand.

– assesses global disease prevalence and device-based intervention demand. REMOTE CARDIAC MONITORING INTEGRATION METRICS – analyzes adoption of connected CRM systems and real-time patient monitoring technologies.

– analyzes adoption of connected CRM systems and real-time patient monitoring technologies. ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY PROCEDURE VOLUME METRICS – evaluates hospital and ASC-based implantation trends and procedural shifts.

– evaluates hospital and ASC-based implantation trends and procedural shifts. DEVICE SAFETY & OUTCOME PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKING – compares clinical outcomes across traditional and next-generation CRM technologies.

– compares clinical outcomes across traditional and next-generation CRM technologies. REGULATORY & REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – tracks FDA, CE, and global reimbursement frameworks influencing device adoption.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 20.99 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 39.07 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.40% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • by Product (Defibrillators, Pacemakers, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices, External Defibrillators, Others)

• by Application (Arrhythmia, Heart Failure, Tachycardia, Bradycardia, Others)

• by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Cardiac Clinics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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