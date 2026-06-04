US Capital Global Announces $1.05 Billion in Recently Closed Financing and Advisory Transactions

San Francisco, California, USA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce the successful completion of 16 financing and advisory transactions totaling $1.05 billion in aggregate transaction value. The transactions span a broad range of industries and capital structures, highlighting the firm’s ability to deliver customized financing and strategic advisory solutions to middle-market companies, sponsors, and investors in a rapidly evolving market environment.

Notable transactions include a $415 million sponsor-backed media acquisition financing, a $162 million real estate refinancing advisory engagement, a $100 million capital raise for a healthcare-focused investment platform, a $55 million luxury yacht development financing advisory mandate, and multiple growth capital transactions supporting innovative companies across technology, healthcare, consumer products, and advanced manufacturing.

“Completing more than $1 billion in financing and advisory transactions across such a diverse range of sectors demonstrates both the breadth of our platform and the strength of our client relationships,” said Charles Towle, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at US Capital Global. “While many market participants continue to navigate uncertainty across credit markets, private equity valuations, and the broader capital markets landscape, we are seeing sustained demand from middle-market companies seeking sophisticated capital solutions and strategic advisory support. We remain committed to helping our clients access capital, execute transactions, and achieve their long-term growth objectives.”

Selected Recent Transactions

Click here for further details about these selected transactions.

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global and how your business can secure the funding it needs, email Charles Towle, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, at info@uscapital.com.

Closed transactions include all transactions advised, arranged, syndicated, structured, and/or funded by affiliated entities within the US Capital Group, both in the United States and abroad. Securities offered through US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) the FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer division of US Capital Global. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold, or sell a position in the securities of, the companies mentioned herein. Private debt and equity investments are not suitable for all investors, are generally illiquid, offer no guarantee of returns, and subject investors to possible loss of principal. Any offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at https://www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

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