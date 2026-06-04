Automotive Blockchain Market Size to Worth $9.13 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Blockchain Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Automotive Blockchain Market Size was worth USD 0.99 billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 9.13 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.94% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Integration of Blockchain Technology in Electric Vehicle Ecosystems to Boost Market Growth Globally

The faster production of electric vehicles and the establishment of sustainability in transportation infrastructures have led to the implementation of auto-management systems that are powered by blockchain technology. Blockchain systems have been used by the auto industry to help with managing the battery passports of such cars and managing the raw materials employed. There has also been more focus on avoiding counterfeit automotive parts, which has further contributed to the rapid acceptance of blockchain technology in the manufacture of such vehicles.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Accenture

Infosys

Oracle

SAP

Huawei Technologies

BigchainDB

XAIN

Shiftex

Helbiz

Toyota Motor Corporation

BMW Group

Mercedes-Benz Group

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Hyundai Motor Company

Bosch

Continental AG

Automotive Blockchain Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 0.99 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 9.13 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.94% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Application (Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Logistics, Financing and Payments, Insurance and Usage-Based, Mobility Services)

• By End User (OEMs, Tier-1 Suppliers, Insurance Companies, Vehicle Owners/Drivers)

• By Blockchain Type (Public Blockchain, Private/Permissioned Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain, Others)

• By Mobility Model (Personal Mobility, Shared Mobility, Commercial and Logistics Fleet, Autonomous Mobility Networks)

• By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, Shared Mobility Vehicles)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The supply chain and logistics dominated the automotive blockchain market with 29.74% share in 2025 due to growing need for transparency within automotive supply chain processes and counterfeit parts prevention solutions. Insurance and Usage-Based segment is anticipated to register a rapid growth rate in terms of CAGR 2026 – 2035 owing to the growing need for blockchain-based smart insurance contract platforms globally.

By End User

OEMs dominated the automotive blockchain market with 38.42% share in 2025 due to the growing adoption of blockchain technology by automobile makers for their manufacturing and supply chain management processes securely. Vehicle Owners/Drivers segment will grow at the fastest CAGR rate between 2026 – 2035 owing to the growing demand for secure ownership of vehicles globally.

By Blockchain Type

The private/permissioned blockchain dominated the automotive blockchain market with 42.57% share in 2025 due to the growing demand for secured automobile data management and limited access to the network across connected vehicle ecosystems. Consortium Blockchain segment is forecasted to exhibit the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 owing to the growing partnerships among auto-manufacturers, tech-companies, insurers, and mobility service providers for joint blockchain infrastructure development.

By Mobility Model

The personal mobility dominated the automotive blockchain market with 44.76% share in 2025 due to growing adoption of connected passenger cars and safe digital ecosystems for personal mobility. Autonomous Mobility Networks is likely to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) systems and decentralized cybersecurity solutions.

By Vehicle Type

The passenger cars dominated the automotive blockchain market with 46.28% share in 2025 owing to the growing adoption of connected car technologies and digital mobility solutions across passenger transport networks. The Electric Vehicles segment will be the fastest-growing segment from 2026-2035 owing to the rising requirement for blockchain-based battery passport and transparent EV supply chain management system globally.

Regional Insights

North America led the automotive blockchain industry in terms of market share contribution at 39.42% during 2025, owing to a rising demand for automotive blockchain solutions among connected cars, electric car companies, automotive finance platforms, insurance companies, mobility service providers, and intelligent transport system manufacturers.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate of around 28.36%, as it will experience fast-paced growth in electric vehicle production, mobility network connectivity, and blockchain technology implementation owing to the emergence of several countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

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Recent Developments:

2026: IBM expanded blockchain capabilities for automotive cybersecurity and mobility data management, focusing on secure vehicle data-sharing and connected transportation ecosystem development.

IBM expanded blockchain capabilities for automotive cybersecurity and mobility data management, focusing on secure vehicle data-sharing and connected transportation ecosystem development. 2025: BMW Group strengthened blockchain supply chain integration through Catena-X, focusing on improved traceability and secure automotive data exchange operations.

Exclusive Sections of the Automotive Blockchain Market Report (The USPs):

BLOCKCHAIN TRANSACTION EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate transaction processing speed, data validation performance, and network reliability across automotive blockchain platforms.

– helps you evaluate transaction processing speed, data validation performance, and network reliability across automotive blockchain platforms. VEHICLE TRACEABILITY & DIGITAL RECORDS INDEX – helps you understand the effectiveness of blockchain-enabled vehicle history, ownership management, maintenance records, and anti-counterfeit component tracking systems.

– helps you understand the effectiveness of blockchain-enabled vehicle history, ownership management, maintenance records, and anti-counterfeit component tracking systems. CONNECTED VEHICLE SECURITY ADOPTION RATE – helps you identify the penetration of blockchain solutions in V2X communications, EV charging payments, digital identity management, and automotive cybersecurity frameworks.

– helps you identify the penetration of blockchain solutions in V2X communications, EV charging payments, digital identity management, and automotive cybersecurity frameworks. AUTOMOTIVE BLOCKCHAIN INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you assess developments in AI-integrated blockchain platforms, smart contracts, decentralized mobility ecosystems, and tokenized transportation services.

– helps you assess developments in AI-integrated blockchain platforms, smart contracts, decentralized mobility ecosystems, and tokenized transportation services. PARTNERSHIP & ECOSYSTEM DEVELOPMENT ANALYSIS – helps you monitor consortium activities, pilot projects, technology collaborations, and strategic partnerships between OEMs, suppliers, and blockchain providers.

– helps you monitor consortium activities, pilot projects, technology collaborations, and strategic partnerships between OEMs, suppliers, and blockchain providers. REGULATORY & CYBERSECURITY COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you understand the impact of data privacy regulations, automotive cybersecurity standards, and government digitalization initiatives on blockchain deployment.

– helps you understand the impact of data privacy regulations, automotive cybersecurity standards, and government digitalization initiatives on blockchain deployment. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on technology capabilities, blockchain platforms, strategic alliances, innovation pipelines, market presence, and recent developments.

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