Volatus Aerospace Appoints Catherine Loubier to Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F) (“Volatus” or the “Company”), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced the appointment of Catherine Loubier to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Loubier has been appointed as the nominee of Investissement Québec, replacing Omar Mourad on the Board.

Ms. Loubier brings extensive experience across public policy, international business, governance, infrastructure, technology, and Canada–United States relations. Her career includes senior roles in both the private and public sectors, including serving as Senior Advisor to Canada’s 22nd Prime Minister, senior communications roles within the Government of Canada, and leadership positions with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in Paris.

Ms. Loubier also served as Québec’s Delegate General in New York, where she led strategic initiatives to strengthen economic and trade relations between Québec and the United States and supported major cross-border investment and infrastructure projects.

“We are pleased to welcome Catherine to the Board of Directors,” said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace. “Her experience across government, international business, infrastructure, technology, and Canada-U.S. relations brings valuable perspective to Volatus as we continue to execute our growth strategy across aerospace, defence, autonomy, and advanced aviation markets. We look forward to benefiting from her insights and leadership.”

After helping lead Québec’s 2018 government transition and serving as Deputy Chief of Staff, Catherine was appointed Delegate General of Québec in New York in 2019, the province’s most senior representative in the United States. In this role, she advanced key political and economic priorities, including securing a landmark US$34B Hydro-Québec–New York clean energy agreement.

She previously spent a decade in Ottawa in senior federal roles, supporting ministers and contributing to major international engagements. Catherine remains actively involved in governance and policy through her board work. She serves on the boards of NanoXplore (TSX: GRA), Quantum eMotion and Concordia University, and has contributed to organizations such as the Canadian American Business Council and the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations.

“Volatus has built a unique platform at the intersection of aerospace, technology, and innovation,” said Ms. Loubier. “I am honoured to join the Board and look forward to working with my fellow directors and management team to support the Company’s continued growth and long-term strategic objectives.”

The Company extends its sincere appreciation to Omar Mourad for his service and contributions during his tenure as a director and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “seeks”, “strategy” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

https://volatusaerospace.com