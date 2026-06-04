Global Counter Drone System Market Size to Worth USD 22.88 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 24.33% - SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Counter Drone System Market size was valued at USD 2.60 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 22.88 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.33% over 2026–2035.”

Due to the growing danger of hostile and illegal UAV activity in commercial, military, and critical infrastructure settings globally, the counter drone system market is anticipated to rise rapidly. Advanced detection, tracking, and neutralization technologies are being used more quickly due to growing worries about airspace infractions, terrorist threats, and surveillance breaches. By enhancing real-time threat detection and response efficiency, the combination of radar, RF sensing, electro-optical systems, and AI-based analytics is boosting market demand.





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Rising UAV Threats and AI-Driven Defense Systems to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The increasing number of unlawful drone operations and growing threat of terrorism, smuggling, and espionage activities are majorly driving the need for counter-drone systems around the globe. Governments and defense organizations are working to have the ability to identify and neutralize in real-time to protect critical infrastructure including airports, military sites and energy plants. The combined use of AI, radar, RF detection, and multi-sensor fusion technologies increases operational accuracy, reduces false positives and quickens reaction times, therefore, fueling market development.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Global Counter Drone System Market Report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

BAE Systems plc

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Saab AB

Rheinmetall AG

Dedrone Holdings, Inc.

DroneShield Ltd.

Airbus Defence and Space

SRC, Inc.

Hensoldt AG

Liteye Systems, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Aaronia AG

QinetiQ plc

Battelle Memorial Institute

Counter Drone System Market Segmentation Insights:

By System Type, Detection Systems Dominated the Market; Neutralization Systems to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Detection Systems led with 41% share in 2025 owing to their important role in early detection of unlawful UAVs using radar, RF sensors and electro-optical technologies. Neutralization systems are projected to be the fastest-growing category of the market and need for active countermeasures that may disable or intercept hostile drones are anticipated to drive the segment’s growth.

By Technology, Radar-Based Systems Led the Market; Laser-Based Systems to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Radar-based systems led the market with a share of 29% in 2025 due to their long-range detection capabilities, dependability under all weather conditions and broad use in military and security activities. Laser-based systems are forecasted to expand at the highest pace owing to their great accuracy, speed and ability to eliminate drones with minimum collateral harm, making them extremely ideal for airports, military facilities and high-security infrastructure.

By Deployment Mode, Fixed Systems Dominated the Market; Man-Portable Systems to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Fixed Systems led with 38% share in 2025 due to their capacity to monitor 24/7 and their vast deployment at airports, power plants and military locations. The man-portable systems are projected to see the greatest growth on account of its mobility, quick deployment capabilities and applicability for tactical military and law enforcement activities.

By Application, Military & Defense Led the Market; Critical Infrastructure Protection to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

High need for airspace protection, monitoring, and threat neutralization capabilities led to domination of the industry by military and defense applications, which held a share of 36% in 2025. The critical infrastructure protection segment is predicted to expand owing to rising drone threats to energy plants, transportation hubs, and data centers.

By End-User, Defense Forces Dominated the Market; Airports & Aviation Authorities to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Defense Forces led with 34% share in 2025 as counter-drone technologies found wide usage for border security, base defense, and mission-critical operations. The airports and aviation authorities segment is predicted to see the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period because to increased safety concerns, regulatory requirements, and growing drone-related interruptions in commercial air traffic.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for the highest proportion of the Counter Drone System Market in 2025. This is the high military expenditure, and strong homeland security expenditures, and presence of prominent counter-UAV technology vendors. The U.S. was dominating, with its superior military modernization projects and its vast deployment of integrated detection and neutralization systems.

The U.S. Counter Drone System Market was valued at USD 0.90 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.78 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 24.10% during the forecast period. Unauthorized drone intrusions near military installations, airports, and vital infrastructure are driving the rise of the U.S. counter drone system market. AI-enabled detection systems, radar-based surveillance, and electronic warfare technologies are being deployed more quickly due to growing national security concerns and significant government expenditures in military modernization.

The Europe Counter Drone System Market is estimated to be USD 0.73 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.02 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.55% during 2026–2035. Growing security dangers associated with drones and widespread use of integrated detection and neutralization systems promote Europe's industry development. Through investments in sophisticated airspace monitoring systems, airport security, and vital infrastructure protection, nations like Germany, the UK, and France are making a substantial contribution.

The Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the quickest growth throughout the forecast period owing to rapid military modernization, increased UAV deployment, and rising government attention on border security and urban airspace protection. The growth of commercial drones is fueling the need for counter-drone solutions throughout the area.

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Recent Developments:

April 2025 : Lockheed Martin Corporation announced the field deployment of ATHENA DEFSYS, a 300-kW-class fiber laser integrated into the U.S. Army’s DE M-SHORAD program for advanced directed-energy air defense capabilities.

: Lockheed Martin Corporation announced the field deployment of ATHENA DEFSYS, a 300-kW-class fiber laser integrated into the U.S. Army’s DE M-SHORAD program for advanced directed-energy air defense capabilities. February 2025: RTX (Raytheon Technologies Corporation) delivered the Sentinel A4 counter-UAS variant to the U.S. Marine Corps featuring AI-driven micro-Doppler analysis for enhanced detection of small UAV threats.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

COUNTER-UAV DETECTION & TRACKING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate system effectiveness across radar, RF, and electro-optical detection technologies in real-world threat environments.

– helps you evaluate system effectiveness across radar, RF, and electro-optical detection technologies in real-world threat environments. AI-DRIVEN THREAT IDENTIFICATION & RESPONSE METRICS – helps you analyze adoption of AI and machine learning in improving drone classification, tracking accuracy, and response time.

– helps you analyze adoption of AI and machine learning in improving drone classification, tracking accuracy, and response time. MULTI-SENSOR INTEGRATION & SYSTEM INTEROPERABILITY METRICS – helps you understand integration efficiency across multi-layer defense systems and vendor interoperability challenges.

– helps you understand integration efficiency across multi-layer defense systems and vendor interoperability challenges. AIRSPACE SECURITY & CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROTECTION METRICS – helps you assess deployment trends across airports, military bases, and high-risk infrastructure zones.

– helps you assess deployment trends across airports, military bases, and high-risk infrastructure zones. ELECTRONIC WARFARE & DIRECTED ENERGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate growth in laser-based and electronic countermeasure technologies for drone neutralization.

– helps you evaluate growth in laser-based and electronic countermeasure technologies for drone neutralization. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & COUNTER-DRONE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge strategic positioning of key players based on innovation, defense contracts, and global deployment footprint.

Counter Drone System Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.60 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 22.88 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.33% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By System Type: Detection Systems, Identification & Tracking Systems, Neutralization Systems

• By Technology: Radar-Based Systems, Radio Frequency (RF) Systems, Electro-Optical / Infrared (EO/IR) Systems, Laser-Based Systems, Kinetic Systems

• By Deployment Mode: Fixed Systems, Mobile Systems, Man-Portable Systems

• By Application: Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Commercial Facilities, Public Event Security

• By End User: Defense Forces, Government & Law Enforcement Agencies, Airports & Aviation Authorities, Energy & Utility Operators, Commercial & Private Organizations Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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